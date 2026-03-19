2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards Finalists announced across the Middle East & Africa

World’s #1 PeopleFirst HR & Workplaces Awards - 2026 finalists include: Burson, Emirates Islamic, Qatar Airways Group, Savola Foods Company and more

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IW) is delighted to announce today their 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Awards finalists across the Middle East & Africa. This announcement brings these exceptional organisations one step closer to being named an official 2026 Inspiring Workplace across the Middle East & Africa.Inspiring Workplaces Awards honours organisations that put their PeopleFirst, creating cultures of trust, purpose and belonging. More than just a great place to work, these workplaces empower individuals to thrive.This year’s finalists represent organisations that are redefining what it means to put PeopleFirst in today’s complex and rapidly evolving world of work. Each finalist has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to building cultures rooted in trust, inclusion, wellbeing and meaningful employee experience. Their stories showcase not just policies and programmes, but real impact, where people are empowered to thrive and performance follows.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented: “Over the past decade and more, we have seen extraordinary organisations step forward to prove that putting PeopleFirst is not a soft choice, it is a strategic one. In a world facing increasing economic uncertainty, technological disruption and difficult political challenges, the need for strong, PeopleFirst leadership has never been greater.These finalists represent the very best of what PeopleFirst cultures can achieve. They are demonstrating that when organisations prioritise trust, inclusion, wellbeing and purpose, they don’t just support their people, they strengthen performance, resilience and long-term impact. That is the future of work, and it’s inspiring to see it in action.”Being Named a FinalistEntrants around the world submit the same entry form telling their PeopleFirst story. A rigorous form consisting of the six key elements that IW believes are fundamental to creating a PeopleFirst culture, and by extension an Inspiring Workplace. They are: Culture and Purpose; Leadership; Wellbeing; Inclusion & Belonging; Employee Voice; and Employee Experience.Organisations of all sizes and industries enter a category defined by how many people are within the business.These submissions are then sent to a local panel of independent expert judges who mark according to a clear scorecard. From the shortlisted finalists, the highest-ranked organisations will be announced as winners on May 18, 2026.The 2026 Inspiring Workplaces Finalists across Middle East & Africa (in alphabetical order)American Creativity AcademyBursonConcentrixDAS HoldingEDGE GROUP PJSCEmirates IslamicIntelciaKEOMohammed Bin Rashid EstablishmentQatar Airways GroupSavola Foods CompanySharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA)Xworks Interiors LLCWinners AnnouncementThe official Top 10 Inspiring Workplaces across the Middle East & Africa will be announced at an online ceremony on May 18, 2026.Register Your Interest in The 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards NowIf you would like your organisation to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit here to choose your region, find out more information on the process, and register your interest for 2027.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.comAbout Inspiring Workplaces GroupThe Inspiring Workplaces Group is a global organisation dedicated to recognising and advancing PeopleFirst culture. Through its two flagship programmes: Certified PeopleFirst™ and the Inspiring Workplaces Awards. The organisation celebrates and certifies workplaces where people and performance thrive together.Certified PeopleFirst™ is an independent workplace culture certification powered by anonymous employee insight, measuring belief in leadership, belonging at work and opportunities for growth. The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, established in 2015, recognise organisations demonstrating excellence in culture, leadership, wellbeing, inclusion and employee experience through a rigorous written submission and independent judging process.Operating across North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and beyond, Inspiring Workplaces has recognised thousands of organisations and continues its mission to change the world through the world of work.Learn more at www.inspiring-workplaces.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.