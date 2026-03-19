Lehigh County to Premiere ‘Voices of Recovery’ Campaign, Expanding Family-Focused Support in Response to Opioid Crisis

Local residents in recovery share their stories through Voices of Recovery: Stories of Strength, an initiative focused on breaking stigma, inspiring hope, and connecting families to critical support services across Lehigh County. Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, through its Rise Above Opioids campaign, will host Voices of Recovery: Stories of Strength on March 27, highlighting real recovery journeys and expanding access to family-centered support services for parents and caregivers Change on Hamilton Recovery Center in Allentown will host Voices of Recovery: Stories of Strength, featuring the premiere of a local recovery video series and the unveiling of newly expanded Journeys programming and Child Watch services.

Public event to feature real recovery stories and launch new Journeys and Child Watch programs removing barriers to treatment for parents

Recovery is possible for everyone. When individuals share their stories, it reminds others who may be struggling that help is available and that there is hope for a healthier future.” — Joe Martellucci, administrator of Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, through its Rise Above Opioids campaign, will host Voices of Recovery: Stories of Strength on Friday, March 27, spotlighting firsthand recovery stories while unveiling new family-centered services designed to remove barriers to treatment for parents and caregivers affected by substance use disorder.The public event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Change on Hamilton Recovery Center , 927 Hamilton St., Allentown, Pa. The program includes the premiere of a new video testimonial series featuring local residents in recovery, along with the grand opening of the center’s newly renovated lower level, now home to expanded Journeys programming and the Child Watch service.Voices of Recovery centers real stories from individuals who have experienced addiction, mental health challenges, and recovery, while highlighting the role of treatment, peer support, and community resources in rebuilding lives and families.“At the heart of our work is the belief that recovery is possible for everyone,” said Joe Martellucci, administrator of Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol. “When people share their stories of resilience and healing, it sends a powerful message to others who may be struggling. Help is available, and recovery is within reach.”The newly expanded Journeys program includes Child Watch, a service that provides short-term, onsite care for children while parents attend recovery-related appointments, support groups, or counseling sessions, addressing one of the most common barriers to treatment access.“Families are deeply impacted by substance use disorder, and recovery is stronger when the whole family is supported,” said Molly Stanton, assistant administrator of Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol. “Programs like Journeys and Child Watch help remove real-life barriers, especially for parents who may otherwise have to choose between getting help and caring for their children.”According to public health experts, lack of childcare, transportation, and flexible services remain among the most significant barriers to treatment engagement nationwide. Lehigh County’s expansion of family-focused recovery services reflects a growing emphasis on holistic, community-based solutions to the opioid crisis.The event will also recognize individuals featured in the video series, several of whom are expected to attend and may offer brief remarks about their recovery journeys.Event DetailsWhat: Voices of Recovery: Stories of Strength (video premiere, remarks, community recognition)When: Friday, March 27, 2026 | 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. (lunch served)Where: Change on Hamilton Recovery Center, 927 Hamilton St., Allentown, Pa.The initiative is part of Rise Above Opioids, Lehigh County’s comprehensive strategy addressing substance use through prevention, treatment access, harm reduction, and recovery support. Recent investments, supported in part by opioid settlement funding, have expanded local services, including Narcan distribution, public education, and increased access to care.About Lehigh County Drug and AlcoholLehigh County Drug and Alcohol is the county’s central agency for planning, funding, and coordinating behavioral-health services related to substance use and recovery. The department works closely with treatment providers, healthcare systems, schools, law enforcement, and community partners to deliver prevention programming, screenings and assessments, outpatient and inpatient treatment referrals, case management, and recovery supports. Recent investments, guided by community need and supported in part by opioid settlement funds, have expanded local treatment capacity and harm-reduction services, including Narcan distribution and community education initiatives. Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol is committed to reducing barriers to care, promoting evidence-based practices, and supporting people and families on the path to sustained recovery. To learn more about county services and local resources, visit RiseAboveOpioids.org or contact Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol.About Change on Hamilton Recovery CenterChange on Hamilton Recovery Center is a vital part of Lehigh County’s harm reduction strategy, operated by volunteers in recovery and professional staff. Change on Hamilton’s mission is to provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for individuals navigating all stages of recovery from substance use. The center provides case management, 12-step support groups, recovery activities, clothing banks, and community drives to meet the diverse needs of those seeking support. While not a treatment facility, the center offers referrals to treatment and essential resources for individuals at all stages of recovery. The center’s programs are designed to foster hope, inspire change, and empower individuals to build meaningful lives in recovery.

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