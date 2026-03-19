China CNC Milling Manufacturer DAZAO to Attend Metalloobrabotka 2026

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAZAO, a CNC milling manufacturer based in China, has announced it will take part in Metalloobrabotka 2026. Metalloobrabotka 2026 is one of Russia’s largest machine tool and metalworking exhibitions.The event will take place from May 12 to May 15 at the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, bringing together global CNC machining suppliers, equipment manufacturers, and industrial buyers across the Eurasian region.Xiamen Dazao Machinery Co., Ltd. operates under the DAZAO brand and was founded in 2000.It provides one-stop solutions for custom-made parts. Its services include CNC machining, mold making, and die casting. It also offers injection molding, stamping, sheet metal processing, and 3D printing.Through years of participation in international exhibitions and cooperation with global manufacturing clients, DAZAO has developed strong engineering experience in the production of custom CNC milling parts for a wide range of industrial applications. The company has also established quality systems aligned with ISO9001:2015 and IATF16949:2016, enabling it to support projects that require consistent manufacturing control and traceable documentation.Metalloobrabotka is widely recognized as the largest and most influential machine tool and metalworking event in Russia. In 2025, the exhibition attracted 1,249 participating companies and 45,727 professional visitors, with approximately 72% of attendees involved in purchasing decisions.With Russia continuing to promote its industrial “import substitution” strategy, the exhibition has increasingly become a strategic platform for companies seeking to connect with local manufacturing ecosystems while also reaching buyers from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, India, and other industrial markets.At this year’s event, DAZAO will highlight its core capabilities as a China CNC milling manufacturer, particularly its experience in multi-axis CNC milling, the processing of difficult-to-machine materials, and its structured quality assurance system designed for international manufacturing collaboration.Why Metalloobrabotka 2026 Matters for the CNC Machining IndustryCore Value of the ExhibitionMetalloobrabotka represents a comprehensive showcase of modern manufacturing technology. Exhibits span metal cutting equipment, forming machinery, tooling systems, automation technologies, industrial robots, and digital manufacturing solutions that support advanced industrial production.For companies operating within the CNC machining ecosystem, the exhibition offers valuable opportunities to engage directly with procurement teams and engineering departments from key industries such as oil and gas equipment, automotive manufacturing, heavy machinery, and defense manufacturing.Participation in the exhibition allows CNC machining suppliers to observe technical trends in machining processes, understand evolving requirements for CNC milling parts, and establish closer connections with regional industrial networks.In addition to Russia, the exhibition attracts buyers from Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and neighboring industrial economies, making it a key hub linking the broader Eurasian manufacturing supply chain.As a leading machine tool exhibition, Metalloobrabotka serves as a key platform for global CNC machining suppliers, metalworking companies, and industrial manufacturers to explore advanced production technologies and establish international partnerships.Key CNC Milling Demands in the Russian and Eurasian MarketsBased on DAZAO’s experience from multiple years of participation in Metalloobrabotka and its continued interaction with regional industrial buyers, several recurring technical priorities have become increasingly clear. Through on-site discussions with engineers and procurement teams from Russia and neighboring markets, the company has observed that market attention around CNC milling services tends to concentrate on a few specific areas, which have gradually become important criteria when evaluating CNC milling suppliers.One major focus involves the machining of difficult metal materials. Industries such as oil and gas equipment manufacturing frequently require stainless steel, titanium alloys, and other high-strength materials. These materials often present machining challenges including rapid tool wear, heat accumulation, and surface integrity control. To address these challenges,DAZAO ensures stable machining performance through optimized cutting parameters, precision-engineered toolpath strategies, and effective cooling management systems.Another demand is the production of components with complex integrated geometries. Industrial equipment designs increasingly consolidate multiple structural or functional features into a single component. This can include deep cavities, multi-surface features, and irregular structural shapes. DAZAO’s advanced multi-axis CNC milling capabilities enable us to complete multiple machining operations within a single setup, reducing cumulative positioning errors and improving geometric consistency.In addition to machining performance, procurement teams in these industries frequently emphasize the importance of traceable quality documentation. Buyers often require first article inspection reports, full dimensional inspection data, and material certificates containing heat numbers to ensure traceability throughout the manufacturing process. Such requirements align closely with the quality systems implemented under internationally recognized certifications like IATF16949:2016, which serve as a core strength of DAZAO’s manufacturing and quality assurance capabilities.DAZAO’s Precision CNC Milling CapabilitiesHow Multi-Axis Machining Strategies Translate into Engineering CertaintyFor procurement engineers in Russia and the wider Eurasian manufacturing landscape, selecting a CNC milling manufacturer often depends on whether the supplier can reliably support projects from early design verification through stable mass production.DAZAO has structured its CNC milling machining capabilities to address this full manufacturing lifecycle.One important aspect is the company’s support for both prototype and production volumes. Orders can range from a single prototype part to batch production reaching up to 30,000 units per week. A dedicated sample department allows rapid prototype development, enabling initial samples to be delivered within 3–5 working days, while typical batch production cycles range between 7–14 days depending on design complexity and material selection.Tolerance control is another critical capability. Standard machining tolerances are maintained within ±0.01 mm, while key functional surfaces can be controlled to ±0.005 mm when required. This tiered tolerance approach helps ensure product functionality while balancing manufacturing efficiency and cost considerations.Material flexibility also plays an important role in CNC milling. DAZAO processes a wide range of materials including aluminum alloys, stainless steels, carbon steels, engineering plastics, and composite materials. Such material diversity allows engineers to select materials based on structural, thermal, or environmental requirements without being limited by machining constraints.Surface finishing is another key stage in the production of CNC milling parts. Depending on application requirements, machined components may undergo finishing processes such as anodizing, powder coating, polishing, sandblasting, or electroplating. These finishing treatments improve corrosion resistance, enhance wear performance, or achieve specific aesthetic requirements for industrial products.Typical CNC Milling Parts for Industrial ApplicationsOil and Gas Equipment ComponentsOil and gas systems operate in environments characterized by high pressure, temperature fluctuations, and corrosive media. Components used in these systems must therefore maintain strong mechanical performance and dimensional stability.Typical CNC milling parts in this sector include valve components, connector structures, and flow control housings.Key technical considerations include:Machining corrosion-resistant materials such as stainless steelPrecision sealing surfaces for pressure containmentTight tolerance control to maintain equipment reliabilityThese parts often require complex machining operations that combine multiple surfaces and features within a single component.Heavy Machinery Mounting BracketsHeavy industrial equipment relies on mounting brackets and structural connectors to maintain alignment and mechanical stability under dynamic loads.Important machining features include:Structural strength to withstand heavy operational forcesMulti-surface machining to ensure alignment between equipment modulesPrecision hole positioning for assembly accuracyCNC milling is widely used to produce these brackets due to its ability to maintain structural integrity while achieving precise geometric features.Industrial Pump HousingsPump housings are essential components in fluid transportation systems used across chemical processing, energy infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing.Key technical characteristics include:Internal cavity machining for optimized fluid flow channelsHigh surface quality on sealing interfaces to prevent leakageAccurate alignment with rotating components such as shafts and bearingsThermal Management ComponentsThermal management structures are widely used in electronics, energy equipment, and automation systems where temperature control is essential for stable operation.Typical CNC milling requirements include:Thin-wall machining for improved heat dissipation efficiencyComplex fin geometries that increase heat transfer areaSmooth surface finishes that support efficient thermal exchangeThese parts often require careful toolpath planning and stable machining conditions to maintain structural precision while preventing deformation.How DAZAO Ensures Reliable CNC Machining QualityMaterial-Sensitive Process ControlDifferent materials respond differently during machining operations. Stainless steel, for example, is prone to work hardening when cutting conditions are unstable. If the cutting tool disengages from the material surface, the surface layer may harden and accelerate tool wear.In addition, the relatively low thermal conductivity of stainless steel requires carefully managed cooling systems to prevent excessive heat buildup during machining.To address these challenges, DAZAO has developed dedicated machining parameter databases for different material categories. These databases combine optimized cutting parameters, toolpath strategies, cooling approaches, and tool selection methods to ensure stable machining performance and repeatable production results.A Documentation-Driven Delivery SystemFor international buyers, transparent documentation is a critical element of supplier reliability. Complete quality documentation helps procurement teams confirm compliance with engineering specifications and regulatory requirements.Typical delivery documentation includes material certificates with heat numbers to ensure full traceability, comprehensive dimensional inspection reports supported by coordinate measuring machines, and process monitoring records for critical dimensions. Furthermore, the company provides environmental compliance documentation, such as RoHS reports, alongside packaging consistency records for shipment verification. This cohesive documentation structure is designed to provide buyers with clear visibility and transparency into the manufacturing and inspection process.Engineering Support that Shortens the CAD-to-Part CycleOne of the most common questions raised by international customers concerns the time required to move from engineering drawings to the first machined part.In many cases, the answer depends not only on machining capacity but also on the level of engineering communication between the manufacturer and the customer.To address this requirement, DAZAO has implemented several practical measures, including a dedicated sample production department capable of delivering prototypes within 3–5 working days, accompanied by full dimensional inspection reports. Furthermore, the company provides material certificates alongside these sample parts to accelerate the supplier qualification process, while its engineering teams offer design-for-manufacturability (DFM) feedback to optimize production feasibility. These comprehensive engineering services are designed to help shorten the validation cycle and significantly improve efficiency during the early stages of project development.Ultimately, the synergy between advanced machining technology and proactive engineering support is what transforms a design file into a high-performance industrial component. By integrating precision CNC milling capabilities with rigorous quality documentation and rapid prototype development, DAZAO functions as more than just a manufacturer; the company act as an extension of clients' engineering teams. This integrated approach ensures that when projects transition from small-batch validation to full-scale production, the required technical reliability and documentation standards are already seamlessly embedded into the manufacturing process.ConclusionDAZAO’s participation in Metalloobrabotka 2026 provides an opportunity to showcase its CNC milling capabilities while strengthening connections with manufacturing partners across Russia and the wider Eurasian industrial market.With more than two decades of manufacturing experience, internationally recognized quality certifications, and extensive expertise in multi-axis machining and difficult-to-machine materials, the company has established a solid foundation for serving advanced manufacturing industries worldwide. Its CNC milling parts are applied across sectors including automotive, aerospace, robotics, medical devices, furniture manufacturing, and new energy equipment.The company’s core value lies in transforming the efficiency and consistency of multi-axis machining into results that are deliverable, verifiable, and traceable. This capability reflects not only manufacturing technology but also the engineering collaboration required in modern industrial supply chains.Continued participation in Metalloobrabotka enables DAZAO to deepen cooperation with Russian industrial partners while also expanding connections with manufacturers across Belarus, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and Turkey. Through these engagements, the company contributes to the development of precision manufacturing collaboration across the Eurasian region.Meet DAZAO at Metalloobrabotka 2026 or contact DAZAO’s engineering team to discuss your CNC machining project requirements. 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