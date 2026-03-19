Invasive plants, rock snot and the emerald ash borer: NotMISpecies webinars are putting knowledge to work

While it’s true that you can learn something new every day, the real value of knowledge is in putting it to good use. The upcoming NotMISpecies webinars all share the common thread of using knowledge, either from the past or from recent experiences, to better understand the present and plan for the future.

Whether it’s helping to navigate changing landscapes or protecting resources from harmful plants, animals and diseases, Michigan’s Invasive Species Program supports a broad array of efforts across the state.

The NotMISpecies webinar series is designed to keep you informed about the MISP’s work, including current research and innovations in preventing, detecting and managing invasive species in Michigan and the Great Lakes region. Q&A sessions and links to resources help attendees get the most out of each presentation.

Register now for upcoming sessions. Who knows, you might even learn something new!

Discovering trends through historical data

Not too long ago, collecting field data involved marking paper maps and jotting notes on a clipboard, but technology has rapidly transformed the collection, visualization and analysis of invasive species data.

In “Old Data, New Insights: Tracking Invasive Plant Trends in Michigan’s State Parks” (9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25), Mike Hindy, Greg Norwood and Emily Leslie will share how the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division is translating legacy point data collections – historical yet potentially valuable information often stored within outdated or even obsolete systems – to uncover trends in invasive species management across Michigan’s state parks. Are the infestations increasing, decreasing or remaining unchanged? Find out when you join the hosts to learn about the challenges, considerations and future directions of GIS in invasive species management.

Register for Old Data, New Insights

Unlocking the mystery of didymo