More than 40 veterinary organisations sign Prevention Pledge to protect pets from threat of fleas, ticks and worms

Pet health advocates from around the world unite against the changing spread and risk of disease-carrying parasites to mark World Parasite Awareness Day.

One of the most important things you can do to protect your pets is to schedule regular visits to the veterinarian, who can help identify the parasite risks in your area.” — Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president of AVMA

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 40 animal health organisations from across the world have pledged their commitment to parasite prevention for pets, as fleas, ticks, and worms spread into new regions and bring new disease threats.The Prevention Pledge , published to mark World Parasite Awareness Day on March 20, brings together signatories across five continents including the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA), American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the US Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC), the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations (FECAVA), and the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP).National veterinary groups, academic institutions, and others from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Portugal, Spain, and beyond have also signed on.The pledge comes amid forecasts of increased risk of parasites to pets in the US, UK and elsewhere, driven by climate change, pet travel and changes in wildlife populations. The latest forecasts in the US anticipate the spread of the tick responsible for Lyme disease, which affects animals as well as people.It also indicates a heightened risk of heartworm, a potentially fatal parasite transmitted through mosquito bites, and which mainly affects dogs, as mosquito populations continue to spread northwards. In the US, one million cases of heartworm are diagnosed every year.“The latest forecasts show the parasite landscape is shifting, with many pets now facing new and emerging risks,” said Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president of AVMA.“One of the most important things you can do to protect your pets is to schedule regular visits to the veterinarian, who can help identify the parasite risks in your area and recommend prevention strategies to keep you and your pets healthy and safe.”In the UK, Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus, which affects dogs and people, became notifiable in April 2025 while a growing number of cases of leishmaniosis have been reported in the southeast of England. Meanwhile, heartworm also continues to spread across Europe to previously unaffected areas.The Prevention Pledge recognises that parasite prevention protects both pets and people, given the number of cross-species parasitic diseases, including Lyme disease, canine anaplasmosis and leishmaniosis.The pledge said: “Parasite infections and infestations can lead to pain, suffering, and in some cases death, and the value of prevention is well documented.”It added that parasite prevention “helps reduce these harms and limits the potential for parasites to spread more widely within households and communities.”The Pledge also highlights the role of veterinarians as essential partners in parasite prevention. Veterinarians understand the parasite threats in their area and can help pet owners develop a prevention strategy that matches their pet and ensures they remain protected against risk.“Parasites remain one of the most common and preventable health threats affecting companion animals in Europe,” said Ann Criel, FECAVA President.“Regular veterinary guidance and tailored prevention plans are essential to protect pets throughout their lives. By supporting this Prevention Pledge, FECAVA reaffirms the important role of veterinarians in helping pet owners understand parasite risks and ensure their animals receive effective, responsible protection.”The Pledge and signatories can be found at ParasiteAwarenessDay.com.

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