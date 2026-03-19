Reconnect Labs Appoints Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli as Chair of the Board

WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reconnect Labs, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Miri Halperin Wernli brings more than 30 years of global experience across biopharmaceuticals, neuroscience and corporate leadership, having held senior executive roles across the life sciences sector, including serving as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at MindMed (now Definium Therapeutics - NASDAQ: DFTX). Her expertise spans the development and commercialization of innovative therapies and the strategic advancement of clinical pipelines.

“We are delighted to welcome Miri as Chair of our Board,” said Davor Kosanic, CEO and co-founder of Reconnect Labs. “Her more than three decades of experience in drug development and clinical strategy will be invaluable as we move into the next phase of development of Reconnect’s pipeline. Her perspective and leadership will help guide our efforts to advance transformative treatments for patients suffering from neuropsychiatric and other conditions.”

Miri Halperin Wernli said she was drawn to Reconnect Labs by the strength and ambition of its therapeutic portfolio.

“I joined Reconnect because I was impressed by the company’s strong pipeline of therapies with disease-modifying potential,” said Miri Halperin Wernli, Chair of the Board of Reconnect Labs. “In particular, the RE01 program represents a highly innovative approach that allows the psychedelic therapeutic experience to be personalized in a very precise way, with a controlled and safe onset, a sustained target therapeutic dose range, and a short, manageable duration. By integrating mechanistic targeting with individualized dose optimization and compatibility with a short and operationally manageable duration (2-4h), aligned with structured outpatient and group-based delivery models, RE01 is positioned as a safe, controllable and scalable psychedelic architecture with the potential to significantly improve both the clinical applicability and patient experience of psychedelic therapies”.

About Reconnect Labs

Reconnect Labs is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics for neuropsychiatric disorders, backed by Lionheart Ventures, Negev Capital, Woven Science and other institutional and private investors. The company’s pipeline includes programs targeting sleep disturbances associated with post-traumatic stress disorder and next-generation psychedelic therapies designed to enable more precise, personalized treatment approaches.

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