California Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell as Receiver Over Housing Corporation, Case No. 24STCV33886

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On 03/16/26, the L.A. Superior Court appointed Stephen Donell as Receiver for C.C.O.A. Housing Corp. to manage assets and oversee corporate operations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, has appointed Stephen J. Donell of FedReceiver, Inc. as Receiver over C.C.O.A. Housing Corporation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. The appointment was issued by the Honorable Curtis A. Kin in the matter of The People of the State of California v. C.C.O.A. Housing Corporation, et al., Case No. 24STCV33886.Pursuant to the Court’s order, Mr. Donell is authorized to take possession and control of all assets, funds, and financial records of the corporation. The Receiver is tasked with preserving the estate, conducting a full accounting of assets and liabilities, and safeguarding property for the benefit of interested parties. As a regulatory receiver , Mr. Donell has been vested with the full powers of the corporation’s officers and directors, whose authority has been suspended during the receivership.This appointment highlights the Court’s use of a neutral fiduciary to manage complex corporate transitions and protect public interests. As an experienced court-appointed receiver in Los Angeles , Mr. Donell is authorized to manage financial accounts, retain legal counsel, and take all necessary actions to administer the receivership estate under judicial supervision.About Mr. Donell Since 1990, Mr. Donell has been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases nationwide. His expertise includes business liquidations, residential real estate, and government enforcement actions involving the SEC and FTC. He is frequently sought out for cases involving commercial property management and complex nonprofit or corporate oversight.About FedReceiver, Inc. FedReceiver, Inc. is a premier source for receivership services, offering specialized solutions for distressed assets, judgment collection, and corporate dissolutions. With decades of experience in matters ranging from construction completion to partnership disputes, the FedReceiver team is uniquely qualified to provide professional oversight for even the most challenging receivership cases.

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