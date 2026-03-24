iKala Launches Connection Day, a New Symposium for Enterprise AI Transformation

iKala's Connection Day takes place on April 1st in Taipei

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global AI transformations provider, iKala , announced today the launch of Connection Day, a bi-yearly AI Transformation Forum, bringing together industry leaders, technologists and business decision makers to explore how AI is reshaping the future of business.The event will take place on April 1, 2026, from 14:00 to 16:30 at CORNER MAX Multifunctional Exhibition Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. Organized by iKala, the forum will convene leaders from a wide range of industries who are exploring or implementing AI transformation strategies.Recent reports show that while 88% of businesses adopted AI in 2025, 95% of enterprise AI projects failed. This event aims to help attending companies move into the successful 5%.Awaken to Agentic InflectionAt GTC 2026, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stated that we are at an “agentic AI inflection point.” Organizations that can rapidly modernize their data structure to support AI agent performance will thrive in this era. How to achieve this full-scale transformation will be a key focus of this April’s Connection DayEvent Highlights:* Keynote by Sega Cheng , Co-Founder and Chairman of iKala and 2026 Eisenhower Fellow, on the shift toward AI-driven organizations in the era of GEO (Generative Engine Optimization).* Announcement of a new GEO solution that enables marketing teams to manage and optimize brand visibility in AI-driven search.* Panel discussion with industry leaders, including speakers from Google Cloud and CloudAD, on practical approaches to enterprise AI transformation.* Enterprise case studies and insights on using AI and AI agents to drive cultural change, improve efficiency, and strengthen decision making.* Presentation of iKala’s full-stack AI marketing framework, combining AI agents via Nexus (iKala’s enterprise AI platform) and third-party data through KOLR (iKala’s marketing intelligence solution) to enable predictive insights and data-driven decisions.* Interactive experience zone, where attendees can test iKala’s latest AI products and technologies through demos and hands-on exploration.Sega Cheng: “The conception of Connection Day came from constant market feedback we get on the frustrations that hinder AI adoption, including data silos, organizational barriers, and concerns around security and regulation. We’re excited to bring together industry leaders to discuss solutions to these issues and share the technologies iKala has developed to address them.”Industry professionals interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance , as space is limited. Registration link

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