News Release–New Mural Taking Flight Enhances Kalihi-Pālama Public Library

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

New Mural Taking Flight Enhances Kalihi-Pālama Public Library

Tech upgrades for Community Meeting Room to be unveiled

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 18, 2026

HONOLULU – The public is invited to the Kalihi-Pālama Public Library, which will unveil a vibrant new mural and debut tech upgrades to the community meeting room on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 11 a.m. Local artist Lauryn Gordines will share inspirational highlights of her mural “Taking Flight.” The library’s new technology will then be showcased in “Dancing Up a Solar Storm,” a collaboration with the Bishop Museum’s Planetarium staff.

“We’re extremely pleased that a local artist has brightened the outside of the building by painting wildlife and plants that represent Kalihi and the melting pot of Polynesian cultures found in this community,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “And we’re delighted to partner with our neighbor, Bishop Museum, to introduce the improvements made in library’s community room.”

An anonymous donor provided $25,000 to the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i for these improvements.

Meeting room users will enjoy several recent upgrades designed to make gatherings easier and more engaging. A large digital screen and virtual meeting technology open up new ways to connect and learn, while new chair dollies simplify setup and storage. Custom window coverings also make it easy to transform the space for fun community movie nights at the library.

The Kalihi-Pālama Public Library was built in 1949 and designed by Vladimir Ossipoff. The building is 12,716 square feet with a separate meeting room and is situated near the Kalihi YMCA, the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, and Farrington High School.

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