Vibrant Announces the Galley of 'Business Sustainability Essentials' — A Guide to Building Modern Sustainable Business

Cover of Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know — a practitioner's guide to ESG, CSR, and sustainable business strategy. Dr. Ritika Mahajan, the author of Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know.

Authored by Dr. Ritika Mahajan, the book explores how businesses balance profit, people, and the planet.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the galley release of Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Business Sustainability Essentials), authored by Dr. Ritika Mahajan, a recognized global expert in business sustainability and strategic management. Drawing on her work with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Ministry of MSME, and leading academic institutions, Dr. Mahajan offers actionable insights on how businesses can embed sustainability into strategy, governance, and everyday operations. The Advance Review Copy (ARC) is now available on NetGalley for reviewers, educators, and sustainability professionals.

Dr. Mahajan serves as faculty in General Management and Strategy at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and has contributed to sustainability policy, training, and curriculum design for global organizations. Her extensive experience in ESG frameworks, circular economy models, and corporate social responsibility initiatives allows her to translate complex sustainability concepts into practical guidance for organizations of all sizes.

As global organizations face increasing pressure from regulators, investors, and stakeholders to adopt responsible practices, sustainability has moved from the sidelines to the heart of strategic business planning. Business Sustainability Essentials examines this transformation through foundational theories, contemporary frameworks, and real-world case studies that illustrate how sustainable business practices are implemented across industries.

The book traces the origin, evolution, and theoretical foundations of business sustainability, providing readers with a structured understanding of how sustainability thinking has developed over time. It also explains widely used concepts such as the Triple Bottom Line (TBL), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Creating Shared Value (CSV), and the Circular Economy, while highlighting how these frameworks guide responsible decision-making in modern organizations.

Organized into ten chapters, the book explores sustainability from both conceptual and applied perspectives. It examines sustainability integration across key business functions—including finance, supply chains, marketing, and human resource management—while also addressing global sustainability reporting standards, regulatory developments, and emerging career opportunities in sustainability management.

In addition to theoretical insights, the book emphasizes practical application, featuring exercises such as designing a TBL startup, performing materiality analysis, spotting greenwashing, and implementing circular economy initiatives. Downloadable templates, case studies, and quizzes help readers translate knowledge into actionable outcomes, making sustainability immediately relevant in business contexts.

Key highlights of the book include:

Clear explanations of major sustainability frameworks such as TBL, CSR, CSV, and Circular Economy

Insights into sustainability reporting frameworks and regulatory perspectives

Practical guidance on integrating sustainability across finance, marketing, supply chains, and HR

Real-world case studies and applied learning activities that demonstrate sustainability in action

Reflecting on the importance of sustainability in contemporary organizations, Dr. Ritika Mahajan notes, “Organizations today must balance economic performance with social responsibility and environmental stewardship. This book aims to simplify complex sustainability frameworks and provide practical insights that help translate sustainability from theory into meaningful business practice.”

Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management Series, designed to make complex management topics accessible through structured explanations, real-world examples, and practical learning tools.

The galley version of the book is now available for early review on NetGalley.

About the Author

Dr. Ritika Mahajan is a distinguished academic, consultant, and trainer specializing in sustainability and management education. She is a faculty member at MNIT Jaipur and holds a PhD from IIT Roorkee. Dr. Mahajan has coordinated the MBA in Sustainability Management at TERI School of Advanced Studies and has worked with the UNEP and the Ministry of MSME, contributing to sustainability policy development at both national and international levels.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Business Sustainability Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-681-3

Hardback - 978-1-63651-683-7

E-Book - 978-1-63651-682-0

What's Inside the Book | Business Sustainability Essentials | Vibrant Publishers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.