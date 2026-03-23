Dr. Lidwine Meffo and The Smile Foundations Bring 'No One Left Behind' to the UN, Advancing Global Partnerships

Dr. Lidwine Meffo Founder of The Smile Foundations Bringing Global Partnerships To Celebrate Empowerment at The United Nations

A faith-driven humanitarian leader, Dr. Lidwine Meffo is empowering global partnerships through education, women’s leadership, and sustainable development.

This event at the United Nations, titled No One Left Behind, is more than a gathering. It is a platform to connect leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to expanding opportunities...” — Dr. Lidwine Meffo

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Lidwine Meffo , founder and president of The Smile Foundations , is advancing a global humanitarian mission rooted in education, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development across Africa and emerging economies. With a leadership journey defined by faith, resilience, and service, Dr. Meffo has spent years working alongside communities to expand access to opportunity, build long-term self-reliance, and strengthen the conditions for families to thrive.The Smile Foundation's work centers on a belief that education, self-confidence, and access to opportunity are among the most powerful tools for breaking cycles of poverty and inequality. Across the organization’s programs, the goal is not short-term relief alone. The aim is transformation that lasts. By supporting learning, skills development, and community-based empowerment, The Smile Foundations helps individuals and families move from survival to stability and from stability to leadership within their communities.Dr. Meffo has also made a meaningful contribution to youth and community inspiration through authorship, publishing 12 educational and motivational books designed to encourage young people to pursue knowledge, purpose, and personal growth. This focus is especially important in rural regions where educational resources can be scarce and where students and families may face additional barriers to continuing school. Through practical support and messages that restore belief in what is possible, the organization reinforces the idea that education is not simply a pathway to employment; it is a pathway to dignity and agency.While Dr. Meffo’s humanitarian leadership has received international recognition, including the President Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, honorary doctorates, and recognitions across more than 28 countries, she emphasizes that the work is sustained by collective effort. Community leaders, volunteers, and partners make long-term impact possible, particularly in areas where visibility is limited but needs are significant. This model of service is grounded in consistency and relationship-building, returning to communities not as a one-time initiative but as a continuing commitment.One of the ongoing challenges for humanitarian organizations is rebuilding hope in places where hardship has persisted for years. Restoring belief takes time and a steady presence. Another major challenge is logistics and funding, especially when transporting donated supplies across continents. The Smile Foundation currently has two containers of medical and educational supplies awaiting shipment to Africa, reflecting both the generosity of donors and the real operational complexity of delivering aid where it is needed most. The organization continues working to secure the coordination and resources required to move these materials into the hands of communities.To amplify collaboration and accelerate solutions, Dr. Meffo is bringing a key message to the world stage through a United Nations event titled “No One Left Behind.” The event is positioned not only as a gathering but also as a platform to connect leaders, innovators, and changemakers committed to expanding opportunities for women and youth globally. By convening voices and expertise at the United Nations Headquarters, the event aims to turn shared ideas into actionable partnerships and measurable impact.“This event at the United Nations, titled No One Left Behind, is more than a gathering. It is a platform to connect leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are committed to expanding opportunities for women and youth globally,” said Dr. Meffo. “Through The Smile Foundations, we believe education, entrepreneurship, and collaboration are the most powerful tools for sustainable development. Bringing these voices together at the United Nations Headquarters allows us to turn ideas into partnerships and real impact.”As The Smile Foundations expands its programs and partnerships, the organization is also building momentum for broader development initiatives. Dr. Meffo and her colleagues are actively engaged in projects across Africa and are seeking lenders, investors, and strategic partners interested in participating in large-scale initiatives, including Public–Private Partnerships (PPP) and Government-to-Government (G2G) collaborations. These efforts are designed to catalyze sustainable development outcomes that strengthen infrastructure, local economic participation, and community well-being over the long term.Crucially, The Smile Foundations is not advancing this mission alone. Collaboration with mission-aligned partners strengthens program reach and deepens local and international engagement. The organization is proud to highlight its partners, including African Hope Communittee, Geracao Tropicana, and Inward Fitness and DSW Coaching. Together, these partnerships reflect a shared commitment to practical action, human potential, and scalable impact. Whether supporting community resilience, advancing empowerment efforts, or contributing to well-being and personal development, partner collaboration expands what can be achieved and reinforces the message that progress is strongest when it is built together.Looking ahead, Dr. Meffo envisions training large networks of women and girls in leadership, financial independence, and self-confidence development, while also launching initiatives aimed at addressing hunger and food insecurity through sustainable support models. Her long-term vision is to build a global ecosystem of education, empowerment, and humanitarian development that transforms communities from the ground up.About The Smile FoundationsThe Smile Foundation is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to education, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development initiatives across Africa and emerging economies. Through community partnerships and on-the-ground programs, the organization works to restore hope, expand opportunity, and create lasting impact for future generations.

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