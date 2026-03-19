Six-Figure Chicks Celebrates Launch of 'Scottsdale Volume 2' Featuring 18 Women Entrepreneurs

Logo, Six Figure Chicks book series and platform Six Figure Chicks - Scottsdale Volume 2 - ebook cover art Introducing the powerhouse women behind Six-Figure Chicks: Scottsdale Volume 2 — leaders, builders, and storytellers redefining success: Alexis Magness • Andi Ott • Andrea Merrill • Bridget Ann Stuart • Connie Bunyard • Courteney Petravage • Cyndi Searle

E-book released March 7; audiobook coming in April and paperback edition in May

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Six-Figure Chicks book series continues to expand with the successful launch of Six-Figure Chicks: Scottsdale Volume 2 , released as an e-book on March 7, 2026. The latest edition features a dynamic group of women entrepreneurs and professionals sharing the personal stories, challenges, and strategies that helped them build six-figure careers and businesses.The collaborative book brings together 18 accomplished women from Scottsdale and the surrounding region, each contributing a chapter that reflects her journey toward financial success, leadership, and personal fulfillment.The authors featured in Scottsdale Volume 2 include:-Alexis Magness-Andi Ott-Andrea Merrill-Bridget Ann Stuart-Connie Bunyard-Courteney Petravage-Cyndi Searles-Dr. Maria Wytko-Elizabeth Morse-Julie Xander-Karen Hurley-Lily Brezler-Mackenzie Webb-Sarina Brown-Stevi Mumma-Susan Wedin-Sybil Imel-Amanda NemethIn this second Scottsdale edition, the authors share candid insights into the realities of entrepreneurship—from overcoming self-doubt and financial challenges to building businesses, balancing family life, and stepping into leadership roles.The book is structured in three sections. The first features the authors’ personal success stories. The second addresses common obstacles women face in business, including imposter syndrome, lack of capital, social expectations, and fear of failure. The final section offers practical guidance on topics such as leadership, wealth building, networking, marketing, and work-life balance.“Six-Figure Chicks is more than a book—it’s a platform for women to share their stories, support one another, and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Mel Carr, founder of Six-Figure Chicks and Cloversy, a women-led publishing company dedicated to amplifying female voices.The e-book edition launched March 7, and additional formats will follow in the coming months:• Audiobook – April release• Paperback edition – May releaseSince its launch, the Six-Figure Chicks series has grown into a nationwide movement spotlighting successful women entrepreneurs and helping them elevate their personal brands through authorship, storytelling, and community engagement.The Scottsdale Volume 2 release marks another milestone for the series as it continues expanding into new cities and global editions.Six-Figure Chicks books bring together women leaders across industries who are committed to sharing their experiences, building meaningful connections, and empowering other women to pursue financial independence and leadership.The Six-Figure Chicks: Scottsdale Volume 2 e-book is currently available on Amazon . Multiple book launch events are scheduled for May 2026, to register to attend or sponsor please visit online at www.sixfigurechicks.com ###About Six-Figure ChicksSix-Figure Chicks is a collaborative publishing platform and global community that showcases women entrepreneurs who have achieved six-figure success while building influence, impact and legacy. The series brings together accomplished leaders to share insights on business, leadership and personal growth through multi-author volumes and virtual programming. As the series expands into new markets, Six-Figure Chicks continues to cultivate a network of women who are shaping their industries and inspiring others through storytelling, mentorship and visibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.