Howard Harris Featured in FEMINA 2026 Exhibition

abstract dimensional photography. Howard Harris art prints Howard Harris contemporary art. modern photographic art

Photographer Howard Harris showcases his innovative layered artwork in the FEMINA 2026 global exhibition celebrating International Women's Day.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The international online exhibition FEMINA 2026: Art, Identity, and the Evolving Narrative of Women has officially launched, featuring the work of contemporary artist Howard Harris . Organized by Gallerium Art and hosted on the Biafarin exhibition platform, the showcase opened in recognition of International Women’s Day. The exhibition will remain accessible to a global audience through May of this year.An Exploration of Identity and RepresentationFEMINA 2026 is the fifth annual juried international group exhibition dedicated to examining the complexities of womanhood. The exhibition invites viewers to engage with a diverse collection of artworks that reflect the history, resilience, and evolving roles of women across various cultures. By bridging the gap between traditional subject matter and contemporary artistic techniques , the exhibition aims to foster a global dialogue regarding representation, equality, and the human experience.Howard Harris’s inclusion in FEMINA 2026 highlights the integration of technical innovation in modern portraiture and cultural documentation. Harris utilizes his patented “Layered Artwork” process to provide a multidimensional view of his subjects, ensuring that the visual narrative of each piece evolves alongside the perspective of the viewer. His contributions to the exhibition are drawn from his broader People and Visions galleries, which focus on the preservation of cultural stories through high-tech photographic techniques.Technical Innovation in Modern PhotographyThe exhibition presents an opportunity to observe how contemporary artists utilize technology to amplify emotional resonance. Harris’s approach, often categorized as Techspressionism , moves beyond the limitations of two-dimensional photography. By employing digital image generators and advanced printing techniques, he creates a hybrid of photography and physical sculpture.The technical execution of the works featured by Harris includes:● Sublimation on Aluminum: Base imagery is transferred into aluminum surfaces, creating high-resolution color luminosity and structural durability.● Acrylic Grid Overlays: A secondary layer is printed onto clear acrylic, which is then superimposed over the base with a deliberate physical gap.● Parallax Dimensionality: This construction allows light to interact with the layers, resulting in a kinetic visual effect that shifts as the viewer moves, mirroring the fluidity of the subject matter.By focusing on the ""People"" and ""Visions"" galleries, the exhibition demonstrates how the preservation of cultural stories can be enhanced through modern technological interventions. This methodological approach seeks to offer viewers a more immersive engagement with the subject matter, transforming the traditional photographic viewing experience into an interactive journey.About Howard HarrisHoward Harris is a contemporary artist based in Denver, Colorado, whose work sits at the intersection of fine art and industrial design. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design from the Pratt Institute in New York. Throughout his career, Harris has combined technology and aesthetics to expand the traditional boundaries of the photographic medium. In 2017, he was granted a United States Patent for his ""Apparatus and Method of Manufacturing for a Layered Artwork,"" which serves as the foundation for his current dimensional photographic series. His work has been featured in international galleries and publications, including Contemporary Art Curator Magazine and ArtTour International. Harris continues to explore how perceptual mechanics and universal design principles can be utilized to reveal hidden complexities in visual reality.Exhibition AccessThe FEMINA 2026 exhibition is currently available for viewing online. Visitors are encouraged to engage with the works and participate in the ongoing conversation regarding the spirit and achievements of women worldwide.Contact InformationFor further information regarding current inventory, gallery representation, or the techspressionistic process, please contact:Contact Name: Howard HarrisPhone: 303-522-2919Email: h-harris@live.comWebsite: www.hharrisphoto.com

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