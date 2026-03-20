Dustin Merryfield Releases New Book Examining Kansas Sex Offender Reintegration System

Patterned yellow book covers of Abusing the Public Trust: An Inside Look at Reintegration (Second Edition) by Dustin Merryfield, featuring a stylized cartoon police figure illustration.

Cover of Abusing the Public Trust

The book argues KDADS bypasses the courts while costing taxpayers millions.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dustin Merryfield knows exactly how his audience views him. As a resident civilly committed under the Kansas Sexually Violent Predator Act, he writes: "I know society does not care about a predator. However, I believe that they will care about the process called Reintegration."

His newly released second edition, Abusing the Public Trust: An Inside Look at Reintegration Under the KSVPA, makes the case that the Kansas state system governing sex offender reintegration operates outside its own legal framework at significant cost to Kansas taxpayers.

At the center of that argument is judicial oversight. The statute governing the KSVPA explicitly requires a judge to approve the placement of individuals in community settings. According to Merryfield, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services bypasses that requirement entirely, placing residents in the community and returning them to secure confinement without any judicial review.

The financial picture is equally striking. Kansas allocates more than five million dollars annually to operate two reintegration facilities, at a cost of more than $444 per day per person, while residents remain responsible for their own rent, food, and transportation from the moment they arrive.

Years in secure confinement leave residents without internet access, cell phones, or training in basic modern life skills, yet they are expected to function independently from day one. Merryfield describes requesting permission to use a standard browser setting that would have blocked prohibited images from appearing on screen, being denied, and later receiving a disciplinary write-up when images appeared during login. It is one example among many that led him to a stark conclusion: "The entire program is designed to fail."

Abusing the Public Trust: An Inside Look at Reintegration Under the KSVPA is now available at Barnes & Noble.

About the Author 
Dustin Merryfield spent eighteen years in secure confinement under the KSVPA before entering Reintegration. He is the author of multiple published titles, including legal reviews, investing guides, and multiple editions of Abusing the Public Trust, all written from inside the program to bring transparency to the system and assist those seeking to challenge it.

Guy Rinzema
Aster & Ink
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