Amplify Music Investment Summit Announces First 10 Speakers for Inaugural 2026 Conference, May 8 NYC

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Led by Amplify Keynote Warner CEO Robert Kyncl, leaders from finance, music & technology explore the evolution of music as a global investment asset class.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplify Music Investment Summit today announced its first 10 speakers for its inaugural one-day conference taking place on May 8, 2026, in New York City. Building on the previously announced keynote conversation with Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl with CNBC Anchor Jon Fortt, Amplify will convene a distinguished group of leaders from across finance, music, and technology to explore the evolution of music as a global investment asset class.Presented by the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC Conference, Amplify brings together institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, banks, and senior music industry executives for a high-level forum focused on value creation, monetization, and long-term performance across the music ecosystem.The first wave of confirmed speakers reflects the breadth of today’s music investment landscape, spanning recorded music, publishing, live entertainment, data and analytics, technology, and capital markets.Initial speakers include:• David Dunn, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Shot Tower Capital• Jon Fortt, Anchor, CNBC• Seth Goldstein, General Counsel & VP, Business & Legal Affairs, Music.AI• Rob Jonas, Chief Executive Officer, Luminate• CJ Johnson, Head of Entertainment Investment Banking, Truist Securities• Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Executive Editor, Billboard• Larry Miller, Clinical Professor, Music Business Program, NYU Steinhardt; Executive Director, Sony Audio Institute• Natalia Nastaskin, Partner & Chief Content Officer, Primary Wave Music• Cameron Smalls, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley• Lior Tibon, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, DuettiTogether, these leaders will participate in a series of panels and conversations examining the structural transformation of the music business—from streaming economics and global market expansion to catalog acquisitions, royalty-backed financing, and AI-driven innovation.The Amplify program will feature sector-by-sector deep dives into:• Streaming and digital consumption models• Content• Distribution, consumption and data• Global growth markets• Live music, ticketing, and experiential revenue• AI, data, and next-generation music technologiesIn addition to its content sessions, the summit is designed to foster meaningful connection and deal flow, with curated networking opportunities for senior-level decision-makers across both music and finance industries.The inaugural event is presented in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners, a leading global private investment firm with deep experience across media, entertainment, and communications.________________________________________About Amplify Music Investment SummitAmplify Music Investment Summit is a New York City-based conference exploring the full investment landscape of the global music industry. As a joint initiative of the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE: MUSQ) and the Mondo.NYC music and technology conference, Amplify is a premium forum where leaders across finance and music converge to examine music as an investable, scalable, and globally traded asset class.Additional speakers and participants will be announced in the coming weeks.For more information, please visit: https://www.amplifyinvestmentsummit.com/ Please visit here to purchase tickets to Amplify 2026: https://wl.eventim.us/event/Amplify-2026/679404?afflky=MUSQ Media Contact: Audrey Metz, audrey@mondo.nyc

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