Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok Achieves Prestigious Green Globe Certification

The Team at Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok

Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok has achieved Green Globe certification, marking a significant milestone in the property’s sustainability journey.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification has awarded Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok its inaugural certification, marking a significant milestone in the property’s sustainability journey. Located within Thana City Country Club, just 20 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, the deluxe resort’s achievement reflects its strong commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable management.This certification also represents an important step within the broader Eastin Hotels brand sustainability roadmap, under which all Eastin properties are working toward achieving Green Globe certification. The brand’s long-term vision is to embed measurable, internationally recognized sustainability standards across every hotel, reinforcing Eastin’s commitment to responsible hospitality.Dedication to Environmental StewardshipGreen Globe certification recognizes the resort’s comprehensive efforts across resource management, community engagement, and sustainable supply chains, positioning the property as a leader in responsible hospitality in Thailand.The resort operates under a robust sustainability management system designed to monitor and reduce the consumption of key resources while minimizing waste generation. Energy-saving initiatives have been implemented across guest rooms, public areas, and air-conditioning systems to reduce overall electricity usage. Water conservation measures are also actively applied throughout guest rooms, public facilities, and all Food & Beverage operations.In parallel, the resort continues to enhance its waste management practices by addressing both general waste and food waste from daily operations. A major milestone includes the elimination of single-use plastic amenities, replaced by refillable dispensers for guest toiletries. This initiative highlights the strong commitment of the property’s Green Team to significantly reduce operational waste.Leading the Way in Sustainable EventsExtending its commitment to all guest services, the resort is now focusing on pioneering sustainable practices in event management. Energy consumption associated with meeting rooms is closely monitored enabling the resort to set clear goals to reduce CO2-e Emissions generated by these activities. Clients hosting meetings at the resort can be confident that their events align with the highest environmental standards.Mangrove Conservation and Community ActivitiesThe resort views its pursuit of successfully achieving its sustainability goals as a collective effort, powered by the dedication of its entire team. This internal culture of responsibility translates into positive impacts on the surrounding community. To assist high-Impact local ecosystem conservation programs, resort team members voluntarily participated in critical Mangrove Planting activities in Bang Pu, Samut Prakan Province. This program provides multiple benefits including supporting over 40,000 local residents through coastal erosion prevention and increasing food sources. The restored ecosystem acts as a highly efficient carbon sink, contributing positively to global climate action.Regional economic development is ensured with the resort’s firm commitment to focusing on sustainable supply chains. By prioritizing partnerships with local suppliers for its à la carte menu, food miles are greatly reduced while surrounding communities are provided with a steady source of income now and into the future.Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok looks forward to continuing its sustainability journey with plans to further reduce energy and water consumption, and expand its employee education programs to raise awareness about sustainability topics and issues. The resort is committed to ongoing improvement and leading by example in sustainable luxury hospitality.ContactSudjai SukjitDirector of OperationsEastin Thana City Golf Resort BangkokNine Square Property Company LimitedBranch 00001104 Moo 4Bangchalong10540, ThailandE: doo@thanacitycountryclub.comT: +662 172 2333 ext.1211

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