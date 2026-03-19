XMPro Recognized in LNS Research Industrial AI Market Landscape as Key Agentic Operations Vendor

Independent research firm validates emerging Agentic Operations category, names XMPro among a limited number of vendors defining the space

This is not a rebrand of what existed before. It is a fundamentally different approach... agents that reason, coordinate, and execute within governed boundaries” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro, the enterprise platform for Agentic Operations in industrial environments, has been identified as a key vendor in the Agentic Operations category of the LNS Research Industrial AI Market Landscape.The market landscape, published by LNS Research in March 2026, provides a comprehensive framework for manufacturing leaders navigating the Industrial AI technology market. It categorizes the market into distinct segments based on scope, architecture, and use cases, from Industrial DataOps and Asset Optimization through to Advanced Analytics, Industrial AI Platforms, and the emerging Agentic Operations category.LNS Research defines Agentic Operations as "AI-native solutions focused on multi-agent orchestration, causal and reasoning systems to provide analytics intelligence and execution and control capabilities," noting that vendors in this category are "building decision intelligence from the ground up, using knowledge graphs, causal reasoning, and autonomous agents to move beyond dashboards and deliver measurable outcomes."XMPro was one of a limited number of vendors identified in the Agentic Operations category, a segment LNS Research distinguishes from traditional analytics, asset optimization, and process control solutions.Independent Validation of a Category XMPro Has DefinedThe recognition is significant because it independently validates the Agentic Operations category that XMPro has been building toward over the last few years. While the broader Industrial AI market remains fragmented, with hundreds of vendors claiming AI capabilities across overlapping categories, LNS Research's framework draws a clear distinction between analytics platforms that tell operators what happened and Agentic Operations platforms that autonomously coordinate what happens next."The market is moving beyond dashboards and predictive analytics toward autonomous, multi-agent coordination of industrial operations," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. " This is not a rebrand of what existed before. It is a fundamentally different approach, agents that reason, coordinate, and execute within governed boundaries, progressing from monitoring to full autonomy at the pace each organisation requires."What Sets Agentic Operations ApartThe LNS Research framework highlights a critical distinction in the Industrial AI market. Traditional approaches, including Advanced Analytics, Asset Optimization, and Process Optimization, focus on insight generation and point-solution improvements. Agentic Operations represents the progression beyond these categories: from systems that inform decisions to systems that autonomously make and execute them.XMPro's AO Platform enables this progression through the Human Agency Scale (HAS), a five-level framework that allows organisations to start with visibility (HAS 1) and advance to fully autonomous multi-agent coordination (HAS 5), on a single platform, at their own pace, with zero migration between tools.About LNS ResearchLNS Research is an advisory firm focused on Industrial Transformation (IX) that helps manufacturing leaders align operational strategy with technology. The full Industrial AI Market Landscape is available at blog.lnsresearch.com. About XMProXMPro is the enterprise platform for Agentic Operations in industrial environments. The XMPro AO Platform enables industrial organisations to compose, govern, and scale autonomous multi-agent operations, from monitoring to fully autonomous execution. With production deployments at Tier 1 mining and energy companies, XMPro is defining and delivering the category of Agentic Operations. Learn more at xmpro.com

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