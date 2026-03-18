Trauma Advisory Council Data and PI Subcommittee to Meet Friday, March 20, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 18, 2026 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a bat found near Hiwassee Run and Three Runs Plantation Drive in Aiken, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

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