Cal Dental USA CEO James Jones Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA and Forbes Business Council Member

Southern California healthcare leader recognized for community-driven growth and leadership in modern dentistry.

I’m focused on using this platform to share insights on leadership, prevention and building businesses that truly impact people” — James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA and Forbes Business Council Member

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Jones, CEO of Cal Dental USA , has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council , an invitation-only organization composed of accomplished business leaders and executives from around the world.Jones was selected based on his experience in building and scaling multi-location healthcare operations, as well as his continued commitment to community engagement and innovation within the dental industry. As a member, he will contribute insights on leadership, preventive wellness and the role of community-based initiatives in driving long-term impact.Under Jones’ leadership, Cal Dental USA has expanded across Southern California, focusing on accessible, high-quality dental care while maintaining a strong emphasis on community involvement. The organization has supported youth sports programs, participated in community health initiatives and created opportunities to educate families on the importance of long-term wellness.A central focus of Jones’ approach has been bridging the gap between healthcare and everyday lifestyle choices—particularly when it comes to nutrition and prevention. Through both in-office education and community outreach, Cal Dental USA continues to emphasize that what individuals consume daily plays a direct role in oral health and overall well-being.This philosophy has extended into collaborations that promote healthier alternatives and performance-driven lifestyles. Through initiatives inspired by former NBA champion A.C. Green, known for his durability and commitment to disciplined living, Jones has helped bring awareness to plant-based options and the importance of consistent, health-conscious habits.Beyond business growth and partnerships, Jones credits his passion for communication and storytelling to a defining early moment in his life. As an 8th grade student at Carmenita Middle School in Cerritos, he was recognized by his English teacher, Cyndi Newell, for his writing—an achievement he had not previously seen as part of his path.That moment would go on to shape his confidence in sharing ideas and perspectives, eventually leading to contributions in industry publications and the launch of his own platform, CEO & Spirits. Today, that same foundation has evolved into contributing thought leadership on a national stage.“Being selected to join the Forbes Business Council is an opportunity to continue sharing real-world insights and experiences,” said Jones. “From the classroom to building businesses, this is a full-circle moment that reflects the importance of growth, mentorship and staying committed to your vision.”As part of the Forbes Business Council, Jones will contribute articles published on Forbes.com, focusing on healthcare innovation, leadership and strategies that prioritize both business growth and community impact.Cal Dental USA remains committed to expanding its footprint while continuing to invest in education, prevention and community-driven initiatives that aim to create lasting change beyond traditional healthcare settings.

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