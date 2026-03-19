Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare Opens New Location on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare

Upper West Side pet owners are invited to visit Rapawzel at 211 W 80th St and experience the difference firsthand.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare, one of New York City’s most trusted names in professional pet care, has officially opened its newest salon and pet daycare center at 211 W 80th St, New York, NY 10024 — right in the heart of the Upper West Side, just a short walk from Central Park, Riverside Park, and the American Museum of Natural History. The new location is now open and welcoming dogs and cats seven days a week.A Neighborhood That Loves Its Pets — Now with a Salon to MatchThe Upper West Side has long been one of the most pet-friendly neighborhoods in New York City. From morning walks along the Hudson River to off-leash hours in Central Park, UWS residents know that their dogs are as much a part of the community as anyone. Rapawzel’s new 80th Street location was built with exactly that lifestyle in mind — a professional, caring space where busy UWS pet owners can drop off their furry family members and know they’re in the best hands."We’ve always admired the deep bond that Upper West Side families have with their pets," said a spokesperson for Rapawzel. "This neighborhood deserves a grooming and daycare experience that matches its standards, and we’re proud to finally be here. Whether your dog needs a bath after a muddy run in Riverside Park or your cat is due for a trim, we’re ready."Full-Service Pet Care, All Under One RoofThe new Upper West Side location offers the full suite of Rapawzel’s signature services, including: Professional Dog & Cat Grooming — washing, drying, breed-specific cuts, nail trimming, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, and anal gland expression• Non-Anesthetic Dental Cleaning — safe, sedation-free oral care for dogs and cats• Cage-Free Pet Daycare — supervised socialization and playtime in a stress-free environment• Overnight Pet Boarding — attentive, round-the-clock care so owners can travel with peace of mind• Dog Walking — reliable, professional walkers covering UWS streets and park routes• In-Home Pet Sitting — for pets who are most comfortable in their own home Mobile Pet Grooming — available throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and New JerseyPricing is based on pet size — small, medium, and large dogs over 45 lbs, and cats — with special discounts for multi-pet families. The salon accepts cash, credit cards, Venmo, and Zelle.Over a Decade of Trusted Pet Care Across NYCFounded in 2012, Rapawzel has grown from a single grooming salon in Astoria, Queens, into one of the most recognized pet care brands in New York City. The company now operates seven locations across Astoria, Bayside, Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Manhattan’s Upper West Side, South Slope, Brooklyn, Flatbush, Brooklyn, and Greenpoint, Brooklyn — with mobile grooming services extending into New Jersey.Rapawzel holds a certificate in animal care and handling from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and its groomers are fully licensed and trained. With a 4.9-star average rating across 208 verified reviews, the brand has earned a reputation for exceptional, stress-free care that keeps pets happy and owners coming back.Location & HoursAddress: 211 W 80th St, New York, NY 10024Phone: (212) 729-7033Email: nycuws@rapawzeldoggroomer.comHours: Monday – Sunday: 8:00 AM – 6:00 PMBook Online: rapawzeldoggroomer.com/book-now/Store Website: https://rapawzeldoggroomer.com/locations/manhattan-ny-80th-street-new-york-ny/

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