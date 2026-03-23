Edelman Fossil Park & Museum presents: Mary Cross: An Intimate Evening of Song-One-Night-Only, Fri, April 10, 2026 7pm

Mary Cross Jazz Quintet (MCJQ)

Featuring: Mary Cross' Jazz Quintet in Sewell, NJ * A reflective night of music, exploring the many emotional facets of LOVE & LIFE via Jazz classics

Tonight is a return to what I love most—sharing songs that shaped me. I stand on the shoulders of giants. This evening is my way of honoring them while continuing the story—my story—through song.” — Mary Cross

SEWELL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edelman Fossil Park & Museum proudly presents singer-songwriter, producer, and arranger Mary Cross in An Intimate Evening of Song, a one-night-only concert on Friday, April 10, 2026.Set within one of South Jersey’s most distinctive and immersive spaces, this special evening features the Mary Cross Jazz Quintet (MCJQ) in a setting designed for reflection, connection, and a truly up-close musical experience. With limited seating available, audiences are invited to encounter live music in its most personal form—expressive, unfiltered, and deeply felt.More than a performance, An Intimate Evening of Song is a carefully curated journey through the music that has shaped Cross’ artistic voice. Each selection unfolds with intention, guiding listeners through the many dimensions of love—joy, longing, passion, heartbreak, healing, and hope—anchored by the enduring message that love remains our shared and universal language.Through her distinctive interpretations, Cross reimagines works from the Great American Songbook and beyond, honoring the composers and lyricists whose music continues to resonate across generations. Balancing reverence with originality, she preserves the emotional integrity of each piece while offering a fresh, personal perspective. The program also includes selections she has never performed live, alongside original works that reveal new layers of her creative journey.“This evening is about connection,” says Cross. “In a world that can feel divided, music reminds us that we are more alike than we are different. We all experience joy, heartbreak, and hope—and we are all, in some way, reaching for love.”This performance marks a meaningful homecoming, returning Cross to her South Jersey roots and to the essence of her artistry: standing before an audience and simply singing. It is a heartfelt offering grounded in gratitude for the community that continues to support and sustain live music.Backed by a dynamic ensemble of accomplished musicians, the Mary Cross Jazz Quintet brings depth, nuance, and sensitivity to every moment. Together, they create an atmosphere where each note is intentional and every song feels intimately shared. Accompaniment: Joe Lizzi, Keys/MD; Gerald Benson, Upright Bass; Lonnie Baldwin, Drums; Kyrie Miller, Guitar; and Domenick Szalabofka, Sax).The evening also pays tribute to the songwriters, composers, and artists who have influenced Cross’ sound and storytelling, including Nancy Wilson, Phyllis Hyman, Diane Schuur, Betty Carter, Irving Berlin, John Coltrane, Carmen McCrae, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan, Melody Gardot, Nina Simone, Etta James, Ray Charles, Cole Porter, Dionne Warwick, Randy Crawford, Joe Sample, Catherine Russell, Diane Reeves and Lizz Wright.At its heart, this is more than a concert—it is an invitation. An invitation to slow down, to feel deeply, and to share in a collective experience where music becomes memory, and memory becomes connection.Following the performance, guests are invited to the museum’s covered veranda for a post-show meet-and-greet, where Cross will personally connect with attendees, share conversation, and express her gratitude. This closing moment transforms the evening into a shared memory—one that lingers well beyond the final note.Tickets for this one-night-only event are limited and expected to sell quickly. Early purchase is strongly encouraged.Event DetailsWhat: An Intimate Evening of Song featuring Mary Cross Jazz QuintetWhen: Friday, April 10, 2026Time: 7:00pmWhere: Edelman Fossil Park & Museum, 66 Million Mosasaur Way, Mantua (Sewell), NJ 08080 For Tickets Please visit: www.marycrossmusic.com ; or

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