San Diego Real Estate Broker Justin Gramm Completes 220 Consecutive Buyer-Side Only Transactions in San Diego County

Headshot photo of NAEBA Board Member Justin Gramm

Justin Gramm - NAEBA Board Member and an Exclusive Buyer's Agent in San Diego, California

Logo of Globella Buyers Realty

Globella Buyers Realty Logo

Headshot photo of Benjamin Clark, NAEBA President

Benjamin Clark, President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents

The official NAEBA logo sits beside the 30-year commemorative coin, highlighting three decades of protecting homebuyers only.

The NAEBA 30 Year Logo - 3 decades protecting homebuyers

With an exclusive focus on buyer representation, Justin Gramm marks 18 years of dedicated buyer-side service in the San Diego residential real estate market.

An [EBA] provides a low-pressure, educational environment. By never taking seller listings, Justin can give buyers the clear, honest advice they need to make smart choices and build long-term equity.”
— Benjamin Clark, NAEBA President
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Gramm, owner and broker of Globella Buyers Realty, is celebrating his 20th year in real estate, 18 years operating as a Buyers Only Broker in San Diego, CA, and a milestone achievement that sets his brokerage apart: the longest continuous streak of buyer-side-only residential real estate transactions in San Diego County.

Since founding Globella Buyers Realty in 2008, Gramm has represented only homebuyers, never sellers—an uncommon and deliberate business model designed to eliminate conflicts of interest and deliver full loyalty and expert home-buying advice to clients. Over the years, Justin has successfully guided clients through more than 220 buyer-side transactions in a row, hundreds of home inspections, and countless contract negotiations, helping clients make informed, confident, and financially-sound decisions.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions a person will ever make,” said Gramm. “My role has always been to protect the buyer, educate them, and advocate for their best interests—every step of the way. That commitment has only improved as I’ve continued to grow over the last 18 years.”

Gramm is a long-time member and current board member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA), a national organization dedicated to promoting exclusive buyer representation in residential real estate. His affiliation with NAEBA underscores his long-standing dedication to consumer advocacy, transparency, and ethical representation.

“Justin’s milestone of over 220 buyer-only transactions shows exactly what NAEBA is all about: putting the consumer first,” says Benjamin Clark, President of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents. “An Exclusive Buyer Agent provides a low-pressure, educational environment. By never taking seller listings, Justin can give buyers the clear, honest advice they need to make smart choices and build long-term equity.”

Globella Buyers Realty’s buyer-only approach means clients benefit from:

• Objective property evaluations
• Strategic contract negotiation
• Thorough guidance through inspections and contingencies
• Clear explanations of risks, costs, and long-term implications

By focusing exclusively on buyers, Gramm and his brokerage provide clarity in a marketplace where many consumers are unaware that most agents legally represent sellers.

As San Diego County’s housing market continues to evolve, Globella Buyers Realty remains committed to empowering buyers with education, experience, and unwavering loyalty.

About Globella Buyers Realty

Globella Buyers Realty is a San Diego–based residential real estate brokerage that represents only homebuyers. Founded by Justin Gramm, the firm is dedicated to conflict-free representation, consumer education, and helping buyers make smarter real estate decisions throughout San Diego County.

Media Contact: Justin Gramm (Broker) Globella Buyers Realty San Diego, California
Website:https://globella.com/
Phone number: 858.779.2727

About the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA)

Celebrating 30 years of protecting homebuyers, the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a nonprofit professional organization dedicated to giving buyers a true advocate in an industry long shaped by seller-centric traditions and dual-agency conflicts. NAEBA ensures its members represent homebuyers exclusively—never sellers—eliminating the divided loyalties and conflicts of interest common in brokerages where agents work both sides of the transaction. As dedicated fiduciaries, NAEBA agents uphold the highest professional and ethical standards in the industry and provide expert negotiation, transparent guidance, and unbiased advice throughout the home-buying process. By focusing on member education, consumer protection and ethical excellence, NAEBA is nationally recognized for advancing transparency, advocating for a level playing field, and championing genuine exclusive buyer agency.

Benjamin Clark, President
National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents
+1 801-969-8989
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Meet Justin Gramm of Globella Buyers Realty in San Diego, CA

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Benjamin Clark, President
National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents
+1 801-969-8989
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National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents
3703 E SOUTHERN AVE, STE 2021
MESA, Arizona, 85206
United States
+1 801-969-8989
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The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is a dedicated professional organization that exclusively represents real estate buyers. Established in the mid-1990s, NAEBA was created to address the conflicts of interest that arise in traditional dual agency practices, where agents may represent both buyers and sellers in a transaction. This dual representation often puts buyers at a disadvantage, as their interests may not be prioritized. Mission and Vision NAEBA’s primary mission is to advocate for home buyers by providing them with consistent, unbiased representation throughout the home buying process. Members adhere strictly to ethical standards, ensuring that their fiduciary duties are always focused on the buyer's needs, without any distraction from listing or selling properties. Why Choose NAEBA Members? NAEBA's commitment to education and ethical practice has made them a recommended choice by leading industry entities like HUD, Consumer Reports, and NerdWallet. Their focus on exclusive buyer agency helps create a more stable and equitable real estate market. NAEBA remains a steadfast advocate for home buyers, empowering them with the information, guidance, and representation necessary for successful real estate transactions. As the industry continues to evolve, NAEBA's role in protecting buyers remains more crucial than ever. For more information about NAEBA or to find a buyer agent in your area, please visit naeba.org.

National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents Website

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