Atomic Wings Announces Mid-April Houston Opening; Accelerates Multi-City Texas Expansion Surge

Atomic Wings sets mid-April opening for second Houston location as Area Developer Jalal Kapadia signals rapid expansion with DFW and Austin sites underway

With construction underway in Dallas and Austin, we are building a robust infrastructure to support the massive demand for our fresh-never-frozen, halal chicken across Texas.” — Jalal Kapadia, Texas Area Developer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atomic Wings , the emerging fast-casual franchise known for its authentic New York-style buffalo wings, has officially announced that its newest Houston location is slated to open in mid-April 2026. Located at 8505 South Main St., Suite 300, this opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s strategic expansion across the Lone Star State.Led by Jalal Kapadia , Area Developer for Texas, the brand is currently undergoing a rapid statewide rollout. The upcoming Houston location will be the second Texas storefront for the brand, with several additional units already under construction in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the Greater Austin area."The Houston opening is a foundational step in our commitment to bringing the authentic NYC wing experience to Texas," said Kapadia. "With active construction underway in Dallas and Austin, we are building the infrastructure to support a massive statewide footprint. We are seeing incredible demand for our high-quality, halal, and antibiotic-free chicken, and we are actively looking for the right partners to join us in this expansion."The New York-based franchise has distinguished itself in the competitive fast-casual landscape by serving only fresh, never-frozen wings that are halal, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free. The Houston site features the brand’s updated interior design, optimized for high-volume delivery and a premium dine-in experience.As the brand scales, Atomic Wings is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to develop additional territories across North, Central, and Southeast Texas. The proven model and the success of the initial Texas locations provide a strong foundation for entrepreneurs looking to enter the high-growth chicken category with a premium brand.For more information regarding the Houston opening or to learn more about franchise opportunities in Texas, please visit www.atomicwings.com About Atomic WingsAtomic Wings was founded in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York buffalo wings with the world. Now a national franchise, the brand focuses on fresh, never-frozen, halal chicken and a variety of signature sauces. The company continues to expand through dedicated area developers and franchise partners across the United States.

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