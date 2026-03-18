Ministry of Education and Australia create new tools to strengthen support for students with a disability

Mr Michael Currie, First Secretary, Australian Embassy said “Many children in Laos have unidentified learning support needs related to hearing, seeing, moving and learning, which limits their school participation. Australia is proud to work closely with the Ministry of Education and Sports to give teachers clear, practical tools to recognise students’ needs and take steps to help all learners succeed.”

Central to TSP 14 is the Child Functioning Module – Teacher Version (CFM‑TV), a simple tool that helps teachers identify possible difficulties with attention, communication, memory, mobility, vision or hearing. The new TDV 29 will focus on observable classroom behaviours that suggest a student may have difficulty in any of these areas, and guide teachers on how to complete the CFM‑TV accurately.

Ms. Manoly Dongvan said “The TDV series is designed to help teachers with teaching strategies that answer common challenges they face in the classroom. This is why they are closely linked to the Teacher Support Packs. The videos are filmed in real classrooms, showing concrete examples of how to apply recommended techniques in practice. TSP 14 covers many teaching strategies and could be the basis for several videos. For this phase, we have chosen to start with the first and most important step: how teachers can identify possible disabilities and use the CFM-TV.”