Chicago Medical Waste Disposal Company Addresses Alarming Rise in Needlestick Injuries With Useful Guide

According to the CDC, approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among healthcare providers in the US.

Our disposal guide is a crucial tool in preventing these injuries and ensuring the health and safety of healthcare providers and individuals managing needles at home.” — JP Richards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the number of needlestick injuries reaching concerning levels, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a prominent medical waste disposal company with locations in Chicago, IL, is making a concerted effort to educate the public on the dangers of improperly disposing of medical waste, including needles.

The CDC suggests that approximately 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur each year among healthcare workers in the U.S. This statistic is likely an understatement due to underreporting, especially in homes where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans managing diabetes depend on using needles every day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized the serious risks posed by sharps injuries in spreading diseases, presenting the following global annual infection rates among healthcare professionals:

Approximately 2,005,000 HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infections

66,000 hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections

16,000 hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections

These infections can result in serious outcomes, potentially causing death or long-lasting health problems, including disabilities.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, one-third of sharps injuries occur while disposing of the items, emphasizing the urgent need for rigorous medical waste disposal protocols to protect healthcare professionals and the general population.

To address this urgent issue, Chicago medical waste disposal company, BioMedical Waste Solutions has published The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This resource provides straightforward guidance on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing safety and preventing the spread of infections through proper waste management.

Highlighted within the guide are five essential tips for preventing needlestick injuries, including:

Utilizing FDA-compliant sharps disposal containers

Ensuring disposal containers are not overfilled

Refraining from reaching into disposal containers

Avoiding the practice of recapping needles

Storing sharp objects and disposal containers out of children’s reach

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, expressed, "The significant rate of needlestick injuries and their severe impacts on healthcare workers and the wider community is a major concern. Our disposal guide is a crucial tool in preventing these injuries and ensuring the health and safety of healthcare providers and individuals managing needles at home. We're here to support facilities in need of dependable Chicago medical waste disposal solutions. By working together, we can lessen the dangers associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions invites health facilities, professionals, and anyone using needles to explore its detailed guide to disposing of sharps and medical waste. The company's expertise and advanced equipment guarantee the safe handling, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, adhering to the strictest national, state, and local regulations.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com. To learn more about this Chicago medical waste disposal company, visit: https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/illinois/chicago-medical-waste-disposal/.

About BioMedical Waste Solutions:

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a leading medical waste disposal company dedicated to providing safe and reliable solutions for the management and disposal of medical waste. With a commitment to environmental responsibility and public health, the company serves healthcare facilities, private practices, dental offices, veterinarians and laboratories across America. BioMedical Waste Solutions offers comprehensive services to ensure the proper collection, transportation, and disposal of medical waste, including sharps, in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

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