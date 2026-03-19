R.M. Almonte Announces Planned Canada Tour Following U.S. 50-State Campaign, With Indigo Locations in Focus

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the progress of his ongoing U.S. book tour, author R.M. Almonte is now planning a Canada tour as the next phase of his live-event campaign for Fogs of Time . Upon completion of the 50-state U.S. book tour, Almonte is expected to have achieved multiple world-record milestones, establishing the campaign as a large-scale national effort prior to expanding internationally.The campaign includes a series of record-based achievements, measured by verified in-person bookstore appearances and nationwide travel, including:Fastest completion of a 50-state book-signing tour for a single title in the United StatesMost unique corporate bookstore locations visited for book signings of a single titleLongest-distance book-signing tour for a single title in the United StatesFirst Dominican-American author to complete a 50-state bookstore signing tour in the United StatesMost book signings conducted across a single corporate bookstore chain for one titleBuilding on that momentum, the planned Canada expansion will focus on conducting book signings across Canadian provinces, with the objective of reaching as many bookstore locations as possible. The tour would shift the campaign from a U.S.-based initiative toward a broader international schedule, with Indigo stores identified as a primary focus. Indigo operates stores in all 10 provinces and one territory, with a national footprint that includes both large-format and small-format locations.The Canada plan follows the continued growth of Almonte’s U.S. campaign and would position Fogs of Time within a multi-market bookstore tour model centered on in-person appearances and reader engagement. Ontario is expected to serve as a key region due to its concentration of bookstore locations, alongside additional markets across the country.In addition to Canada, planning is also being evaluated for a future United Kingdom phase. As part of this expansion, the campaign is expected to explore additional bookstore-based milestones across major retail chains. In that market, Waterstones remains the largest bookselling chain, operating 300+ bookshops across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe.If completed, the Canada and U.K. expansions would extend Almonte’s campaign beyond the United States and position the Fogs of Time tour as a potential next-stage international book tour initiative.

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