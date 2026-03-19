Sciensus Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Annabelle Newman as General Counsel & Group Company Secretary

I'm proud to join Sciensus, which has a compelling mission to improve patients' lives by enabling access to medicines and specialist services.” — Annabelle Newman, General Counsel & Group Company Secretary

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sciensus has appointed Annabelle Newman as General Counsel & Group Company Secretary, strengthening its leadership team as it continues to expand across Europe.Annabelle will lead legal, governance and company secretarial functions, supporting the executive team and Board while ensuring robust frameworks across key markets.With over 25 years’ experience, she brings deep expertise in governance, regulatory strategy and enterprise risk, and is known for delivering clear, commercially focused advice in complex environments. She joins from senior roles at Velsera and Syneos Health, where she managed and led multinational legal teams and supported large-scale transformation programmes.Christian Tucat, CEO of Sciensus, said: “We are delighted to welcome Annabelle. Her experience and collaborative approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow, strengthen our governance and innovate in how we support patients and partners.”Annabelle Newman added: “I’m proud to join Sciensus, which has a compelling mission to improve patients’ lives by enabling access to medicines and specialist services. I look forward to supporting sustainable growth, strong governance and a culture grounded in integrity and patient focus.”In her role as General Counsel, Annabelle will support Sciensus’ position as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organisations.About SciensusSciensus is an integrated, end-to-end commercialisation partner, simplifying access, engagement and evidence generation across Europe. Leveraging digitally enabled solutions, we bring therapies to market faster and deliver better outcomes for patients, providers and pharma. Services include compliant distribution with last-mile capabilities, in-home clinical care for complex drug administration, digital patient support and real-world data and patient insights – covering the full lifecycle from development to commercialisation.For more information, visit www.sciensus.com Visit us on social media:Media contact information:

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