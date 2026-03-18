ICYMI: Governor Katie Hobbs Brings Fight for Arizona’s Colorado River Water to National Business Leaders

Phoenix, AZ - Since taking office, Governor Katie Hobbs has been a leader on Colorado River negotiations. After years of impasse, Governor Hobbs Since taking office, Governor Katie Hobbs has been a leader on Colorado River negotiations. After years of impasse, Governor Hobbs brokered a deal between the three Lower Basin States to conserve historic volumes of water in Lake Mead. Since the federal deadline for a new deal has passed, Governor Hobbs has been relentless in her advocacy for Arizona’s water rights and initiating an unprecedented meeting with the Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum and the Colorado River Basin governors in Washington D.C. While back in D.C. to advocate for a renewal of USMCA that benefits Arizona businesses and workers, Governor Hobbs addressed an audience of U.S. Chamber of Commerce members and continued making the case for Arizona’s water rights. WATCH the full speech here (Governor Hobbs' speech starts at 1:15:37). Arizona Daily Star: Gov. Hobbs makes pitch for Arizona's share of Colorado River water Gov. Katie Hobbs is trying to enlist the national business community in her bid to preserve as much of the state's share of Colorado River water as possible — and stop what she called a plan to "kneecap'' Arizona and the businesses here.

But Hobbs, in her remarks to members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said there are reasons — beyond what is enshrined in old agreements — for Arizona to get more.

"I firmly believe Arizona has the most to offer in advancing national priorities of AI, national defense, and technological advancement,'' the governor said.

"With the ongoing conflict in Iran and the decimation of America's missile supply, Arizona's massive aerospace and defense industry is more important than ever,'' she said. "We literally build the defense systems that keep Americans and our allies safe.''

But the governor is not relying on just the military arguments. "In our struggle against China in the AI arms race, Arizona semiconductors are the key to victory for the Western world,'' she said. There's also the need for water "to feed America,'' with estimates that the state produces about 25% of the entire U.S. lettuce supply — and about 90% of the leafy greens and winter vegetables.

"There is no onshoring of mission-critical supply chains or military preparedness without a secure water future for Arizona,'' Hobbs said. "This administration must step in, show leadership, and help the seven states come to a reasonable and fair agreement and ensure Arizona has the ability to defend our nation, feed our nation, and build the high-tech economy of our nation's future.''