North Pole Woman Sentenced to 17 Years for Events Involving DUI Fatality of Ft. Wainwright Soldier

March 18, 2026

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ On Monday, March 16, 2026, Superior Court Judge Brent Bennett sentenced Brianna Lapp, 33, of North Pole, to 22 years with 5 years suspended and 7 years of probation for events that culminated in the death of PFC Arturo Gomez.

On July 22, 2024, Lapp was driving southbound on the Steese Highway near the entrance to Ft. Wainwright, whereupon she struck multiple vehicles, injuring passengers, and damaging a chain link fence at a construction site. Lapp eventually stopped when she struck a jersey barrier and PFC Gomez, 29, who was on duty as a guard at the Ft. Wainwright gate at the time. PFC Gomez was killed as a result. The total distance traveled from the moment of impact with the first vehicle to the point where Lapp eventually came to a stop was approximately 2,000 feet. Blood and breath samples were collected from Lapp, resulting in blood and breath alcohol levels of .343% and .299%, respectively. The legal limit in the State of Alaska is .08%.

On Aug. 1st, 2024, a Fairbanks grand jury indicted Lapp for Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter, two counts of Assault in the Third Degree, and two counts of Leaving an Accident Without Assisting Injured. The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office also charged Lapp with two counts of Reckless Endangerment and one count of Driving Under the Influence.

Although Murder in the Second Degree carries a statutory penalty of 15-99 years, an Alaska Court of Appeals doctrine known as the “Page benchmark” places many first offenders into a 20-30 year range for that charge. Manslaughter carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years, but a presumptive range of 7-11 years for an individual with no prior criminal history, which includes Defendant Lapp.

Pursuant to an agreement with the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office, Lapp pled guilty to Manslaughter and agreed to a “most serious” aggravator, allowing the court to sentence her above the 7-11 year range. The agreed-upon sentence was 20 years with 5 suspended, leaving 15 to serve. Lapp additionally agreed to plead to one count of Assault in the Third Degree for a sentence of 1 year flat and to Driving Under the Influence for a sentence of 1 year flat, which for the latter is the maximum sentence allowed by law. The total sentence imposed was 22 years with 5 suspended, leaving 17 to serve.

At sentencing, the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office urged the court to place Defendant Lapp on probation for 7 years following her release from custody and to forfeit her interests in the vehicle, which Judge Bennett ordered. Lapp will also be required to make restitution.

The case was prosecuted by Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire, with the assistance of Paralegal Allison Watega. Fairbanks Police Department Detective Jason Pace was the lead investigator.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the loved ones of PFC Gomez. He was loved and respected by those who knew him and he was taken from the world too early in this tragic and reckless event.” said DA Dallaire. “My office greatly appreciates the collective efforts of the Fairbanks Police Department, Alaska State Troopers, U.S. Army, and the Army Criminal Investigative Division to ensure justice was achieved here.”

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.