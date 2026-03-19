DOXA® Talent Recognized as a Philippines Best Workplace™ 2026 by Great Place To Work®

DOXA Talent is recognized as one of the Philippines Best Workplaces™ 2026, honoring its people‑first culture and commitment to meaningful, supported growth.

At DOXA, we see firsthand how the right opportunities can change lives. Our VIPs bring dedication and heart to their work, and this recognition belongs to them.” — Ira Crisologo

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXA Talent has been named one of the Philippines Best Workplaces™ 2026 by Great Place To Work, marking another milestone in the company’s commitment to building a strong, people-first workplace in the Philippines.“At DOXA, we see firsthand how the right opportunities can change lives,” said Ira Crisologo, General Manager of DOXA Talent Philippines . “Our VIPs bring dedication and heart to their work, and this recognition belongs to them.” Great Place To Work® Philippines launched the Best Workplaces™ recognition to spotlight organizations that are setting a high standard for workplace culture across the country. Honorees are selected following a rigorous evaluation of employee feedback and leadership practices.“Year after year, we build DOXA so our VIPs can grow, do meaningful work, and feel valued. When people are supported, great work happens.” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent DOXA Talent employs hundreds of professionals across the Philippines who support businesses around the world. The company’s remote-first model emphasizes stability, clear roles, meaningful work, and consistent leadership engagement.About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent partners with growing businesses to build reliable, full-time offshore teams. The company focuses on strong training, secure operations, and long-term team alignment, helping clients scale with confidence. DOXA’s VIPs are equipped to work in modern, AI-supported environments, allowing businesses to operate efficiently while keeping people at the center of their teams.

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