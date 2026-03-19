Naqi Logix Provides Validation by Demonstrating Hands-Free Control of Kinova Robotic Arm Using Neural Earbuds

Non-invasive neural earbuds enable hands-free, voice-free, camera-free, screen-free robotic arm control, advancing independence and industrial workflows

This integration moves neural control from promise to practical capability” — Mark Godsy

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, the award-winning neurotech company pioneering invisible user interfaces between humans and technology, announced a successful demonstration of hands-free, voice-free control of a Kinova robotic arm using Naqi’s non-invasive neural earbuds. As part of the May 2025 Letter of Intent with Kinova, Naqi executes on its milestone achievement that validates going from intent to an integrated performance on the Kinova robotic arm.

In a live demo, users directed the Kinova Jaco arm to perform precise tasks, such as grasping and lifting objects and opening drawers, using subtle facial micro-gestures and head movements detected by the Naqi Neural Earbuds and interpreted via the Naqi Hub platform. No hands, no voice, no screens, and no cameras were required.

“This integration moves neural control from promise to practical capability,” said Mark Godsy, CEO and Co-Founder of Naqi Logix. “For accessibility, it can restore independence for everyday actions. For industry, it enables safer, more efficient workflows where traditional inputs fall short.”

“At Kinova, we are focused on making robotics more accessible, responsive, and empowering,” said Nathaniel Swenson, Global Product Manager, Assistive Technologies at Kinova Robotics. “Seeing Naqi’s non-invasive neural control operate our Jaco arm underscores how this approach can benefit users whose needs aren’t met by conventional interfaces, and it opens new possibilities across assistive and professional applications.”

Platform approach and applications

• Demonstrated with the Kinova Jaco arm; platform architecture supports broader robotic integrations via Naqi Hub

• Priority use cases span accessibility/mobility, manufacturing and assembly, hazardous or sterile environments, logistics, and research

Recognition and IP

Naqi Logix has been named to TIME’s Best Inventions (2023), won Gold at the Edison Awards (2024), and received Best of Innovation at CES 2026 (Accessibility & Longevity). The company’s IP portfolio includes 30+ issued patents covering non-invasive neural and micro-gesture sensing and control.

Note: The robotic arm capability is currently in demonstration phase and not yet commercially available. Organizations interested in exploring integration opportunities or individuals interested in future access can learn more at www.naqilogix.com or contact Sandeep Arya, Chief Business Officer, at sandeep@naqilogix.com.

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is a neurotechnology startup developing the world’s first non-invasive, earbud-based neural interface platform. Designed to enable seamless, hands-free interaction with digital systems, Naqi’s technology has applications in assistive tech, gaming, AR/VR, smart environments, and more. Learn more at www.naqilogix.com

About Kinova Robotics

Based in Montreal, Canada, Kinova is a leader in innovative robotics. Founded in 2006, the company designs and manufactures robots for various markets, including medical robotics, assistive robotics, research and education, industrial, and professional automation. Kinova’s ingenious technology improves and extends the capabilities of partners with a human-first approach to serve the growing need for robotics across increasingly complex industries. Learn more at www.kinovarobotics.com

Media Contact (Naqi Logix)

Asvin S

Naqi Logix Inc.

press@naqilogix.com

www.naqilogix.com

Media Contact (Kinova Robotics):

Maude Goulet

Marketing Director

info@kinova.ca



Notes

• This announcement updates the LOI disclosed on May 14, 2025.

• Hardware shown is under development and not yet commercially available.

This press release, including any materials referenced herein, contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect current expectations and projections of Naqi Logix Inc. ("Naqi Logix") about its future development. When used in this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," or by such words as "will," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "consider," "expect," "anticipate," and "objective" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated advancement of the neurotechnology program, including completion of upcoming development phases, and the Company’s expectations for the benefits to be derived from the neurotechnology program. Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, not guarantees of Naqi Logix's future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause Naqi Logix's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is intended with respect to anticipated future results, or that estimates or projections will be sustained.

In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including general business and economic conditions in the industries and countries in which Naqi Logix operates, as well as general market conditions. Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause Naqi Logix's actual results to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our history of losses, our ability to implement our growth strategy, generate revenue and achieve profitability, our limited operating history with recent acquisitions, our ability to obtain adequate financing as needed, our ability to continue as a going concern, our status as a foreign private issuer, customer demand for or acceptance of our products and services, our ability to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies, and pricing, emerging competition and rapidly advancing technology that may outpace our own, our ability to manufacture or distribute products and services and secure strategic supply, manufacturing, licensing and distribution arrangements, our ability to protect our intellectual property, our ability to protect user data and user information, impact of any changes in existing or future regulatory and tax regimes applying to our business, our ability to successfully consummate strategic transactions and integrate companies or technologies we acquire, our ability to attract and retain management and employees with specialized knowledge and technical skills, our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls, general economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, including but not limited to escalating tariff and non-tariff trade measures imposed by the United States and other countries, increases in inflation rates and rates of interest, supply chain challenges, increased costs for materials and labor, cybersecurity threats, and conflicts such as those in Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Hamas and Iran, our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items, and other risk factors discussed in our periodic and current reports and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the press release or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, events may differ materially from current expectations. Naqi Logix disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in the press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Naqi Jaco Robotic Arm Control

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