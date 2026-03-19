HORNBACK STRATEGIC SERVICES ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF THE ACSP & NEI NUCLEAR LAUNCH SEMINAR IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

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HAWTHORNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hornback Strategic Services (HSS) is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Nuclear Launch Seminar, a premier event hosted by the Association of Commercial Space Professionals (ACSP) and the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI). HSS is a leading cybersecurity consultancy for small and medium sized members of Defense Industrial Base and Commercial Space industry.The one-day seminar, held on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at NEI’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., serves as a critical junction for professionals in the space and nuclear sectors. As the industry moves toward launching nuclear power sources for deep-space exploration and lunar infrastructure, HSS is committed to partnering with sector organizations to ensure underlying cybersecurity compliance is as robust as the technology innovation itself."The intersection of space and nuclear technology represents the next great frontier for American innovation, but it also introduces a new level of regulatory and security complexity," said Andrew Hornback, Founder and CEO of Hornback Strategic Services. "At HSS, our mission is to provide the strategic leadership from the outset that allow these visionary projects to transition safely from the drawing board to the launchpad. We are honored to support the ACSP and NEI in facilitating this essential dialogue."Hornback will be in attendance to engage with industry stakeholders and explore how strategic security planning can accelerate the deployment of nuclear space technologies while maintaining the highest standards of national security.About Hornback Strategic Services LLCHornback Strategic Services LLC is a U.S.-based firm that provides consulting solutions in strategic information security and mission assurance leadership. The company is committed to delivering tailored strategies to help clients achieve their business objectives and enhance their information security posture. HSS is a registered small business enterprise (SBE) in the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit www.hornback.us or find us on LinkedIn About the Nuclear Launch SeminarHosted by The Association of Commercial Space Professionals and the Nuclear Energy Institute, the Nuclear Launch Seminar is a one-day training event hosted at NEI’s Washington, DC facilities on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Designed for professionals at the intersection of space and nuclear sectors, the seminar provides a comprehensive overview of the regulatory, technical, and safety frameworks governing the launch of nuclear power sources. Sessions will explore jurisdictional processes, launch licensing, insurance and indemnification, safety analysis methodologies, and more.To attend, visit: https://acsp.space/nuclear/

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