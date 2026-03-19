ATSMFG Appoints Gary Dailey as Chief Strategy Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

Former ATS leader returns to help align sales, product development, marketing, and operations as ATSMFG expands its Front-of-House to Back-of-House offering.

Gary offers a unique mix of manufacturing expertise, market insight, and brand development. discipline. He understands our history, our customers, and the operational focus required.” — Sandra Xing

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATSMFG announced today that Gary Dailey has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). This marks a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution. ATSMFG is moving from a booth furniture manufacturer to a front-of-house (FOH) and back-of-house (BOH) solutions partner for the restaurant supply industry. Dailey’s leadership will help ATSMFG serve restaurant equipment dealers and restaurateurs nationwide with complete project solutions.“Gary offers a unique mix of manufacturing expertise, market insight, and brand development. discipline,” said Sandra Xing, CEO of ATSMFG. “He understands our history, our customers, and the operational focus required to grow responsibly. As operators and dealers ask for more coordinated solutions, faster execution, and stronger value, Gary will help sharpen how we serve the market.”14 years ago, Dailey previously spent four years in leadership with American Tables & Seating during the company’s earlier growth phase. Over the course of his career, he has held management and marketing roles coordinating with leading brands, including Apple and Kodak, and later helped lead turnarounds and market-entry efforts for companies expanding in hospitality."I’ve seen many companies reach a point where demand outpaces capacity or strategy,” said Dailey. “ATS has built the foundation to move beyond that. The company has expanded its capabilities, strengthened its team, and created a platform that can deliver real value across front-of-house and back-of-house categories. I’m excited to help translate that platform into clearer market positioning, stronger execution, and continued growth.”As CSO, Dailey will lead strategic alignment across sales, product development, marketing, and operations. He will work with ATSMFG’s executive team to strengthen the company’s go-to-market strategy, support its multi-brand portfolio, and help advance a long-term vision centered on coordinated project support, competitive value, and dependable fulfillment.About ATSMFGFor over 30 years, ATSMFG has supported the restaurant supply industry with reliable quality, responsive service, and competitive pricing. The company began as American Tables & Seating. Today, it delivers integrated FOH and BOH project solutions. This includes furniture, equipment, tabletops, and essential supplies. ATSMFG’s family of brands includes American Tables & Seating, Stone Mountain Tabletop, MET Stainless, FLO Commercial Faucets, LIT Equipment, Mamma Lucy Supplies, and Z-Source Global. The company partners with restaurant equipment dealers, foodservice providers, designers, and restaurateurs. ATSMFG delivers scalable solutions for both single-unit and multi-location operations nationwide.

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