Former FS-ISAC CEO Steven Silberstein Joins CYBERA as Strategic Advisor

Steven Silberstein, Strategic Advisor at CYBERA and former CEO of FS-ISAC

AI-Powered Mule Intelligence Company Gains Leader with Deep Financial Services Expertise

Traditional controls struggle to stop authorized fraud. By attacking this choke point with real-time mule account intelligence, financial institutions can prevent fraud before money leaves the system.” — Steven Silberstein

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECYBERA, the agentic fraud defense platform that stops scam payments, today announced that Steven Silberstein has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Silberstein brings more than 30 years of experience in financial services, technology, and cybersecurity to help guide CYBERA's mission to protect financial institutions from authorized payment fraud Silberstein served as President and CEO of FS-ISAC (Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center) from January 2019 through his retirement in September of 2025, leading the global financial services sector’s cybersecurity information-sharing organization. Under his leadership, FS-ISAC served over 5,000 member firms representing $100 trillion in assets across 75 countries."Authorized payment fraud represents one of the most challenging threats facing financial institutions today," said Silberstein. "Traditional controls struggle to stop scams because the account holder is authorizing the transfer. CYBERA has built something fundamentally different: real-time intelligence on the mule accounts used by scammers to collect stolen funds. By attacking the problem at this choke point, financial institutions can stop fraud before money leaves the system. I'm excited to work with Patrick and the team as they scale this approach across banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and payment providers."CYBERA's AI agents engage directly with scammers to gather intelligence on money mule bank accounts before fraud occurs. This intelligence is shared with financial institutions in real time, enabling them to block fraudulent transactions and protect customers. CYBERA's research on LLM-based scambaiting was accepted for presentation at the APWG eCrime 2025 Conference following rigorous peer review."Steve understands the operational realities of financial institutions better than anyone," said Patrick Peterson, CEO of CYBERA. "He spent decades building trust-based information sharing networks across the financial services sector. His experience scaling FS-ISAC and his deep relationships with financial services leaders will be invaluable as we expand our agentic fraud defense platform globally."Authorized payment fraud and scams cost consumers and financial institutions an estimated $1.03 trillion globally in 2024, according to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance. In the UK, new regulations require banks to reimburse authorized payment fraud losses by default, with similar regulatory pressures building in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.About CYBERACYBERA, a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, is an AI-powered fraud defense platform that helps financial institutions reduce risk exposure, protect customers from authorized payment fraud, and improve recovery outcomes. CYBERA's AI agents gather real-time intelligence on mule accounts used by scammers, enabling proactive fraud prevention before funds leave the system. Learn more at www.cybera.io Media ContactKristen Alexander, CYBERA, kristen@cybera.io

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