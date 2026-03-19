Toronto Housing Pipeline Exceeds 850,000 Units, but Delivery Continues to Lag

Toronto Housing Supply Pipeline Benchmark Report 2026

Toronto’s housing pipeline exceeds 850,000 units, yet most homes remain unbuilt, revealing a growing gap between planning and delivery.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New benchmark report highlights widening gap between planned housing supply and completed homes across the GTA housing marketMarch 18, 2026 — A newly released research report from DELUXE AVENUES indicates that while Toronto’s housing pipeline has reached record levels, the pace at which new homes are delivered remains significantly constrained, pointing to structural inefficiencies in the housing supply system.The “ Toronto Housing Supply Pipeline Benchmark Report 2026” finds that the city’s development pipeline includes more than 850,000 proposed residential units, yet annual housing completions have averaged approximately 17,000 to 25,000 units in recent years. The report concludes that the primary constraint in the Toronto housing supply is not the volume of planned development, but the rate at which projects advance through approval, financing, construction, and completion stages.The findings contribute to the ongoing discussion around the housing shortage in Toronto and the broader GTA housing market, where population growth continues to place pressure on available housing stock.Supply pipeline versus deliveryAccording to the report, Toronto’s housing pipeline is heavily weighted toward early-stage projects, with a large proportion of units still under review or awaiting final approvals. Only a limited share of total proposed units is currently under construction.Key observations include:The Toronto housing pipeline exceeds 850,000 units, reflecting strong development activity at the planning stageA significant portion of units remains under review, delaying transition into constructionAnnual completions remain materially below approval volumesA relatively small percentage of total pipeline units are actively under construction at any given timeThis divergence between planned and delivered housing suggests a supply conversion gap within the system.Structural supply conversion gapThe report identifies a multi-stage "supply leakage" effect, where projects gradually drop off or slow down as they move from proposal to completion.The typical development path includes:Proposed → Approved → Construction → CompletionAt each stage, timelines extend and conversion rates decline, reducing the number of units that ultimately reach the market. This pattern contributes to persistent housing supply constraints despite a large pipeline.Construction activity and market conditionsThe report also highlights recent pressures affecting construction activity across the GTA housing market. Higher financing costs, reduced condominium presale activity, and elevated construction costs have contributed to slower project starts in certain segments.Condominium development remains a dominant component of the Toronto housing pipeline, increasing the market’s exposure to fluctuations in investor demand and financing conditions.Expert perspectiveFarhad Moradi, award-winning author of “Marketing Iceberg” and strategic growth advisor, commented on the findings:“Toronto’s housing system is often described as undersupplied, but the data shows a more specific issue. The city has built a large pipeline of proposed housing. The challenge is that a significant portion of that pipeline does not convert into completed homes within a meaningful timeframe. The constraint is not only how much is planned, but how efficiently those plans are delivered.”Market implicationsThe report outlines implications across multiple stakeholder groups:For investors, the findings suggest that projects already under construction or nearing completion may carry different risk profiles than early-stage developments.For buyers, the presence of a large future pipeline does not necessarily translate into near-term housing availability.For policymakers, the data indicates that improving housing delivery may require greater focus on conversion efficiency between approval stages and construction activity.Global contextThe report includes a comparative overview of major global cities, including Dubai , London, New York, and Hong Kong. While each market operates under different regulatory and economic conditions, the comparison suggests that Toronto’s housing pipeline is large relative to its current delivery pace.Other global markets demonstrate varying degrees of alignment between planning activity and construction output, influenced by factors such as regulatory frameworks, financing structures, and development models.Access to the full reportThe full report is available at: https://davenues.com/ca/toronto-housing-supply-pipeline-benchmark-report-2026/ About DELUXE AVENUES — Research DeskDELUXE AVENUES is a real estate agency, research and advisory platform focused on housing market intelligence, data analysis, and structural market insights across major urban regions. Its research publications examine supply, demand, and development trends using publicly available data sources.Media ContactMedia ContactDELUXE AVENUESEmail: contact@davenues.com

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