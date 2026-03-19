India’s Travel Industry Enters a New Era

Faresefursat.com Launches First-Ever Voice AI Booking System

NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faresefursat.com , a travel services platform operated by PAYAKT PRIVATE LIMITED, has announced the introduction of a AI voice-enabled functionality that allows users to search and book flights using spoken commands.The company stated that the feature is designed to simplify the digital booking process by enabling users to interact with the platform through voice inputs rather than traditional text-based navigation. The functionality allows users to search for flight routes, compare available fares, and proceed with booking steps using conversational commands.According to the company, the system integrates artificial intelligence-based voice recognition with real-time access to flight inventory and standard payment gateways. The feature is intended to reduce the time required to complete bookings and make the interface easier to use for a broader segment of users.Founder Satish Kumar Tripathy said the development is part of the company’s broader effort to improve usability in digital travel services. “Digital platforms can sometimes be complex for users. This feature is an attempt to simplify interactions by enabling more natural communication during the booking process.Co-founder Sunayana Das noted that voice-based interfaces may contribute to improved accessibility. “Voice interaction can be particularly useful for individuals who are less familiar with digital systems or who prefer an alternative to typing. The aim is to make the platform more inclusive.The company indicated that the feature has been developed keeping in mind a diverse user base, including senior citizens, first-time internet users, and individuals seeking faster booking processes. It also highlighted that the system is designed to function across commonly used devices, including smartphones and desktops, subject to device compatibility and permissions.Industry analysts have observed that voice-enabled technologies are increasingly being adopted across sectors such as banking, e-commerce, and customer service. In the travel industry, companies have been exploring similar capabilities to enhance user experience, reduce friction in booking flows, and provide alternative interaction methods.Faresefursat.com stated that its implementation combines voice recognition capabilities with backend systems that manage fare retrieval, booking workflows, and transaction processing. The company added that standard security protocols are in place for payment processing and user data handling, in line with prevailing digital transaction practices.While the company has introduced the feature on its platform, it has not disclosed specific data regarding current usage levels, user adoption rates, or future expansion plans. It also did not specify whether additional travel services, such as hotel bookings or holiday packages, will be integrated into the voice-enabled system at a later stage.The launch reflects a broader trend of incorporating artificial intelligence tools into consumer-facing platforms, particularly in areas where ease of use and accessibility are considered important factors in user adoption.About Faresefursat.comFaresefursat.com is a travel services platform operated by PAYAKT PRIVATE LIMITED. The platform provides flight booking services and focuses on the use of technology to streamline travel planning and improve user accessibility.

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