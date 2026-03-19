Cybersecurity Canon Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Book Winners

Three standout books recognized for advancing timeless cybersecurity knowledge and wisdom

SPRINGFIELD, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cybersecurity Canon announced its 2026 Hall of Fame winners today, honoring three books that exemplify the project’s mission to identify and promote the essential, enduring ideas that cybersecurity professionals should read, implement, and master. Since its inception in 2014, the Cybersecurity Canon has aimed to cut through industry noise by curating must-read works that influence practitioners in industry, government, and academia.The 2026 Cybersecurity Canon Hall of Fame honorees are:● Scott J. Shapiro, Fancy Bear Goes Phishing : The Dark History of the Information Age, in Five Extraordinary Hacks● Kelly Shortridge with Aaron Rinehart, Security Chaos Engineering : Sustaining Resilience in Software and Systems● Rick Howard, Cybersecurity First Principles : A Reboot of Strategy and TacticsThe CyberCanon is modeled after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but for cybersecurity books. According to the organization, its volunteer CISOs and expert contributors have inducted over 50 books into the Hall of Fame and have reviewed over 250 across various cybersecurity disciplines to create a curated library of timeless, high-value content for the profession. Books chosen for Hall of Fame recognition are those considered to provide lasting insight, broad relevance within the field, and practical wisdom that remains useful beyond fleeting trends.The 2026 winners reflect three distinct but complementary dimensions of the modern cybersecurity profession: understanding the history and human motivations behind major attacks, building resilience into software and systems, and grounding strategy in clear first principles. Together, these books reinforce the CyberCanon’s vision of bringing the cybersecurity community together, deepening understanding, and sharing timeless wisdom.“We founded the Cybersecurity Canon Project to become the cybersecurity professional's first source for curated, timeless, and must-consume wisdom,” said Rick Howard, Canon Co-Founder and CEO. “The 2026 Hall of Fame winners represent exactly that kind of enduring contribution: books that sharpen judgment, expand perspective, and strengthen the craft of cybersecurity.”In the published review of Fancy Bear Goes Phishing, reviewer J. Carlos Vega praised the book for illuminating the history, motives, and consequences behind landmark hacks, recommending it for the Hall of Fame and noting its value in helping readers understand threat actors and build a more security-aware culture.Scott J. Shapiro: “I’m honored that Fancy Bear Goes Phishing has been named a 2026 Cybersecurity Canon Hall of Fame book. I wrote it to help readers understand that hacking is not only a technical story, but also a human, political, and historical one. If the book helps cybersecurity professionals better understand how attacks happen and why they matter, then it has done its job.”In her review of Security Chaos Engineering, Helen Patton, a reviewer and Canon Co-Founder, called the book a “consumable master class in security resiliency” and recommended it for the Hall of Fame because it helps security professionals understand resilience, prepare for control failures, and respond more effectively to incidents.Kelly Shortridge: “I’m honored that the CyberCanon recognized Security Chaos Engineering this year. In writing the book, I set out to challenge the cybersecurity status quo of preventing failures from ever happening — an impossible goal. Resilience refocuses us on what matters most: the capacity to prepare for and adapt to what comes our way, failures and opportunities alike. I hope this book helps teams transform their security programs to sustain software resilience and nurture their organizations’ business ambitions.”Kelly will host a Birds of a Feather session about her book on Monday, Mar 23, at 1:10 PM at the 2026 RSAC conference.For Cybersecurity First Principles, several Canon members reviewed the book and praised its clarity, scope, and practical value. They noted that the book helps practitioners identify the fundamental cybersecurity first principles and the logical strategies for achieving them.For more information about the Cybersecurity Canon and the 2026 Hall of Fame selections, visit the CyberCanon online at https://cybercanon.org/ or follow the CyberCanon on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersecurity-canon/

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