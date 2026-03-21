Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp Expands Dumpster Rental Services to Meet Rising Construction Demand in Fort Lauderdale

Dumpster rental services supporting construction and residential waste removal projects in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Dumpster rental services supporting construction and residential cleanup projects in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The company expands in South Florida, offering reliable dumpster rental and construction waste solutions for residential and commercial projects.

We are committed to helping contractors and homeowners manage waste efficiently with reliable dumpster rental solutions across Fort Lauderdale and South Florida” — Joel Paul, CEO of Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As construction and property redevelopment continue to accelerate across South Florida, Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp is expanding its operations to meet rising demand for reliable dumpster rental services in the Fort Lauderdale region.Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Joel Paul, Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp has quickly emerged as a dependable provider of construction dumpster rental and waste removal services in Fort Lauderdale, supporting contractors, builders, property managers, and homeowners throughout Broward County.Operating from its headquarters at 300 SE Second St, Suite 600, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the company has steadily expanded its operational infrastructure and now manages a growing fleet of six service trucks and more than 121 dumpsters actively supporting job sites across the region.According to company leadership, the expansion reflects the rapidly increasing need for professional waste management services as development activity continues throughout South Florida.“Construction projects move quickly, and contractors rely on dependable waste removal to keep sites organized and safe,” said Joel Paul, Founder and CEO of Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp. “Our goal is to provide efficient dumpster rental services that help keep projects moving forward without unnecessary delays.”Supporting South Florida’s Expanding Construction IndustryAccording to industry trends, the U.S. construction industry continues to grow steadily, increasing demand for reliable waste management services across urban development zones.Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding Broward County region have experienced strong development momentum over the past several years. Residential housing developments, infrastructure upgrades, commercial renovations, and mixed-use property projects have contributed to a steady increase in construction activity.With each project comes the need for effective waste removal solutions capable of handling materials such as construction debris, roofing materials, demolition waste, renovation materials, commercial property cleanouts, and residential junk removal.Reliable waste removal plays a critical role in maintaining job site efficiency, safety compliance, and project timelines.Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp specializes in dumpster rental services designed specifically for construction and renovation environments, allowing contractors and property owners to manage debris quickly and responsibly.Operational Growth Since Launch in 2022Since its founding in 2022, Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp has steadily scaled its operations to serve a growing customer base across South Florida.The company’s operational infrastructure now includes:• 6 active waste service trucks• 121 dumpsters deployed across project sites• Service coverage throughout Fort Lauderdale and Broward County• Support for residential, commercial, and construction waste removal projectsThis growth has enabled the company to maintain responsive service scheduling and dependable delivery times — factors that are essential for contractors operating under tight construction timelines.Reliable Dumpster Rental for Contractors and Property OwnersEvergreen Waste & Recycling Corp provides dumpster rental services for a wide variety of projects.From small residential cleanouts to large-scale construction projects, the company continues to support a wide range of clients across the region.• Construction and demolition debris removal• Roofing contractor waste removal• Home renovation and remodeling cleanouts• Property management tenant cleanouts• Commercial construction waste management• Residential junk removal projectsBy offering flexible rental scheduling and timely pickup services, the company helps contractors maintain organized work environments and reduce project disruptions.Commitment to Responsible Waste HandlingIn addition to operational growth, Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp emphasizes responsible waste handling practices that support environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance.Construction and demolition waste must often be processed through licensed facilities to ensure proper disposal and recycling where possible. The company works with approved waste processing partners to help ensure that collected materials are handled in accordance with local and state regulations.Responsible waste management not only protects the environment but also helps construction companies remain compliant with municipal waste disposal guidelines.Building a Reputation for Reliable ServiceWithin just a few years of operation, Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp has developed a reputation for reliability, responsiveness, and professional customer service.The company works closely with contractors, builders, property managers, and homeowners to ensure dumpster deliveries and pickups align with project timelines.“Our customers rely on us to show up when we say we will,” Paul explained. “Providing dependable service is the foundation of our business.”Future Expansion PlansAs South Florida continues to experience development growth, Evergreen Waste & Recycling Corp plans to further expand its fleet, equipment inventory, and operational capacity.The company’s long-term strategy includes increasing service coverage, strengthening logistics infrastructure, and continuing to support contractors and property owners with reliable waste removal services.“Our mission is to grow alongside the communities we serve,” Paul said. “As Fort Lauderdale continues to develop, we’re committed to providing the dependable dumpster rental services that help keep projects moving.”About Evergreen Waste & Recycling CorpEvergreen Waste & Recycling Corp is a Fort Lauderdale-based waste management company specializing in dumpster rental services for construction, residential, and commercial projects across South Florida.Founded in 2022, the company operates a growing fleet of service trucks and dumpsters designed to support job sites, renovations, and property cleanouts throughout the region.The company focuses on providing reliable waste removal solutions, responsive scheduling, and responsible disposal practices that help keep construction projects safe and efficient.Media ContactEvergreen Waste & Recycling Corp300 SE Second StSte 600Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301United StatesEmail: info@evergreenwastecorp.comWebsite: https://evergreenwastecorp.com/ Phone number: 1 954-406-8132Founder & CEO: Joel Paul

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