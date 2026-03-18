McGill Spur Access Site on Clearwater River Closed Until Further Notice

Due to extensive storm damage and unstable terrain, the McGill Spur Access Site, which provides public access to the Clearwater River west of Ahsahka, is closed until further notice. Recent torrential rains caused the creek adjacent to the site to flood out of its channel, carving a new flow path through the access area. Concurrently, three landslides occurred on the property, depositing material throughout the site and significantly altering the stream’s original course.

This combination of flooding and hillside movement has resulted in unsafe conditions at the site. The public is strongly encouraged to stay out of the area until it is officially reopened for use.

Unfortunately, the scope of the damage and ongoing instability mean that site repairs cannot be completed in time for the April 25 Chinook salmon season opener. Anglers planning to fish during the spring Chinook season are asked to use other access locations until further notice.

Crews from the Idaho Fish and Game Access Site program and Fisheries staff are working diligently to repair and stabilize the site as safely and efficiently as possible. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.

For updates on site status and river access information, visit the Idaho Fish and Game website or contact the Clearwater Region office.