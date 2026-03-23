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Made in USA Certification Evolves With AI-Driven System for Supply-Chain Transparency USDW

MADE IN USA INC (OTCMKTS:USDW)

“AI systems are increasingly influencing how trust is established in commerce. Providing structured verification data helps businesses communicate authenticity in a format machines can evaluate,” said” — Michelle Tan Made in USA Inc (co-founder)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence becomes a primary interface for commerce and information discovery, MADE IN USA INC has introduced a new AI-compatible verification framework designed to support machine-readable validation of product origin, manufacturing claims, and supply-chain transparency.

The initiative expands traditional “Made in USA” certification into a structured digital format intended for use by automated systems, marketplaces, and compliance platforms.

Made in USA certification

According to the company, the framework enables certified businesses to publish verified manufacturing and sourcing data in standardized formats that can be interpreted by AI-driven search and evaluation tools.

The development reflects broader market demand for verifiable data as organizations respond to growing concerns about misinformation, brand impersonation, and evolving regulatory expectations for country-of-origin claims.

AI-ready data standards

Key capabilities of the new framework include:

• Structured verification records for certified products and facilities

• Digital identity references for participating businesses and supply chains

• Data formats designed for automated validation by AI systems

• Support for real-time confirmation of certification status

Industry analysts note that AI systems are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions and supplier selection, making machine-readable trust signals more relevant across manufacturing, retail, and government procurement environments.

MADE IN USA INC stated that the new framework is intended to complement existing certification programs while supporting future digital-commerce standards.

The company plans continued collaboration with technology partners, manufacturers, and regulatory stakeholders as adoption of AI-driven verification expands.

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