Arizona's Community-Serving Organizations Can Now Offer Free, FDIC-Insured Banking to the People They Serve

The Tech4Equity Project: A Community Impact Initiative The Tech4Equity Project is a statewide Community Impact Initiative expanding free, FDIC-insured financial access to unbanked and underbanked Arizonans.

The Tech4Equity Project opens enrollment to qualifying Arizona organizations—making its public debut at the Arizona Commerce Authority's inaugural AZ Tech Week

What we kept hearing from community leaders across Arizona was the same thing—financial instability was undermining everything they were working to build, and they had no practical way to address it.” — Andre Christian, Executive Director, The Tech4Equity Project

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly one in five Arizonans is unbanked or underbanked. That is not a statistic to file away. It is a daily reality—costing affected households an estimated $2,400 or more each year in fees just to access their own money. Research from the Financial Health Network indicates that financially vulnerable households spend an average of 16% of their income on interest and fees—compared to just 1% for financially healthy households. It falls hardest on low-income workers, people of color, tribal community members, immigrants, seniors on fixed incomes, and people with disabilities. Its consequences show up inside every community-serving organization in Arizona—as turnover, as disengagement, as populations that cannot fully benefit from the very services built to help them.The Tech4Equity Project was founded to change that.A New Category of Community InfrastructureThe Tech4Equity Project is a statewide Community Impact Initiative that enables qualifying Arizona organizations to extend no-cost, FDIC-insured financial tools directly to their employees and program participants—backed by state-of-the-art fintech systems and FDIC-insured banking partners providing federal deposit protection.The initiative is entirely opt-in and carries no cost to organizations or participants. No hidden fees. No marketing directed at participants. No obligations attached to participation. What it does provide is something most community organizations have never had—a ready-built path to financial inclusion for the people they serve.The no-cost model is funded through optimized interchange revenue generated when debit cards are used—a portion of which supports program sustainability and community reinvestment. This structure mirrors the economics already present in mainstream banking, but redirects value toward community benefit rather than institutional profit. Organizations do not pay. Participants do not pay. Participant data is never sold or shared for commercial purposes. Ever.What Participants Receive—At No CostQualifying organizations can offer participants access to:● FDIC-insured transaction accounts and virtual or physical debit cards● PayAnyDay—earned wage access providing eligible staff access to up to 50% of earned wages between pay periods—with no interest and no required fees. Funds are available immediately, helping bridge the gap without predatory borrowing.● Bill Pay and SendPay—allowing participants to pay utility bills, send money, and manage essential financial transactions digitally, eliminating costly trips, missed work, and childcare barriers● Digital banking tools and mobile access designed for modern workforce needs● Dramatically reduced reliance on check-cashing services, credit cards, and payday lendersWhy This Matters to Organizational LeadershipArizona's nonprofit executives, tribal administrators, municipal leaders, healthcare directors, school administrators, and faith community leaders are managing organizations under extraordinary pressure. Here is what participating organizations gain—at no cost:● Reduced workforce financial stress and improved retention—without restructuring compensation.● Stronger program outcomes. Removing financial instability barriers strengthens the impact of work already being delivered.● A credible, no-cost answer to a gap most organizations acknowledge but cannot solve alone.● Alignment with social determinants commitments that funders and accrediting bodies are increasingly demanding."What we kept hearing from community leaders across Arizona was the same thing—financial instability was undermining everything they were working to build, and they had no practical way to address it. That's exactly the gap this initiative was designed to close. We're giving trusted organizations the tools to do something about it right now, and it costs them nothing." — Andre Christian, Executive Director, The Tech4Equity ProjectWho QualifiesThe initiative is open to Arizona-based, community-facing organizations with 50 or more employees, volunteers, or program participants—including nonprofits, tribal governments and enterprises, municipalities, community health centers, educational institutions, faith-based organizations, and community action and housing agencies.To ensure the initiative reaches the populations it was designed to serve, organizations are reviewed for alignment with its community-impact mission. Implementation integrates with existing operations regardless of size, geography, or infrastructure—including organizations serving rural and remote communities.For participants, enrollment is open to individuals 16 and older with no credit checks. The initiative is designed to serve those historically turned away by traditional banking—and because enrollment leverages identity verification processes already familiar to participating organizations (such as Know Your Customer), most participants are approved without the barriers they have faced elsewhere. Standard program services carry no fees—ever. Optional expedited services may carry disclosed fees, but are never required and the core program remains completely free. For organizations, there is no financial liability for participant accounts. Full implementation support is provided from day one.The Cost of WaitingThe families absorbing the cost of financial exclusion are the same ones walking through the doors of Arizona's community organizations every single day—looking for exactly the kind of help the Tech4Equity Project now makes possible to provide. Every year without action is another year of fees paid, savings never built, and opportunity deferred for people who can least afford it.Enrollment is open now. Visit 4equity.tech to learn more and determine eligibility.An Invitation to LeadThe Tech4Equity Project is actively building a coalition of strategic partners ready to help close Arizona's financial inclusion gap at scale. If your organization has the community trust, the mission alignment, and the belief that financial access is foundational to everything else—we want to hear from you. Connect with us at 4equity.tech to start the conversation.Participating in AZ Tech WeekThe Tech4Equity Project will make its public debut at the Arizona Commerce Authority’s inaugural AZ Tech Week in April—an event highlighting transformative initiatives shaping Arizona’s economic future. Register for "How Fintech Expands Financial Access" at partiful.com/e/V60DlyL7x1ahpqW45yaa About The Tech4Equity Project: A statewide Community Impact Initiative expanding safe, FDIC-insured financial access for Arizona's unbanked and underbanked populations—at no cost to organizations or participants. Actively seeking strategic partners committed to closing Arizona's financial inclusion gap.About the Executive Director: Andre Christian is a technology strategist, fintech executive, and founder of Techquity Advisors , with more than 25 years of community engagement and civic leadership in Arizona alongside deep expertise in financial systems, automation, and enterprise technology strategy.Sources: FDIC 2023 National Survey of Unbanked and Underbanked Households; Federal Reserve Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households, 2024; Financial Health Network FinHealth Spend Report 2024; 4equity.tech

What Does It Mean to Be Underbanked/Unbanked

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