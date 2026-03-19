Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on damaged bridge on R524 near Matiyani and road closure on D447 in Mopani District

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety is urging motorists to exercise caution due to flood damage in Vhembe and Mopani Districts.

In Vhembe, the R524 at Matiyani is closed due to a damaged bridge, approximately 8km from the Kruger National Park gate. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

In Mopani, the D447 between Modjadjiskloof and Mooketsi is closed. An alternative route is available via R36 to Politsi.

Relevant authorities are assessing the damage and will provide updates. Motorists are advised to drive with caution, especially in wet weather conditions.

Enquiries:

Departmental Spokesperson

Ms Mashudu Mabata

Cell: 072 180 4275

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