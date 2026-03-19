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Presidency on President Cyril Ramaphosa submitting responses to Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating security matters

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally provided written responses to questions submitted by Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations regarding security matters made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

President Ramaphosa’s submission shows the President’s support for the parliamentary process, including ensuring that the committee receives all necessary information to carry out its mandate effectively.

The President is committed to transparency and welcomes parliamentary oversight over the executive arm of the state, as part of the democratic processes that govern the country.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za 

#GovZAUupdates

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Presidency on President Cyril Ramaphosa submitting responses to Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating security matters

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