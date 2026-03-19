Government sends condolences on passing of Nompumelelo Magagula and Jonisayi Maromo

Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, colleagues, and the media fraternity on the passing of Ms Nompumelelo Magagula and Mr Jonisayi Maromo, two esteemed journalists who made remarkable contributions to the media landscape.

Ms Magagula, a respected City Press entertainment journalist, dedicated her life to the pursuit of journalistic excellence. She began her career in community radio in KwaMhlanga and went on to serve as a content producer and on-air presenter at KCRS FM in Ekangala, as well as an isiNdebele newsreader at Emalahleni FM, before joining City Press. Her passing is a profound loss to the journalism profession and to South Africa’s media landscape, and she will be remembered for her storytelling, commitment to informing the public, and passion for her craft.

Mr Maromo, a Pan-African news journalist with almost two decades of experience, covered international relations, politics, crime, and investigations. He was also a co-founder of the African Media and Communications Forum, contributing to the development and promotion of media excellence across the continent. His death leaves a significant void in journalism and media advocacy in Africa.

The government honours their dedication to journalism and their role in informing and shaping public discourse. May their souls rest in peace.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 0836537485

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147



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