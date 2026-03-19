Local HVAC company offers a year-round 10% discount to help seniors manage heating and cooling costs

Many of our customers are long-time Northern Colorado residents who've lived here for decades. This discount is our way of helping them stay comfortable in the homes they've built their lives in.” — Kasey Ford

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Comfort Complete, one of Northern Colorado's most trusted heating and cooling contractors, has launched a Senior Savings Program that offers homeowners aged 65 and older a permanent 10% discount on parts and major equipment across all HVAC services. The program aims to help seniors on fixed incomes maintain comfortable, safe home temperatures without financial strain.

Colorado's senior population faces unique challenges during extreme weather. According to the National Council on Aging, heating and cooling costs rank among the top utility expenses for older Americans, with many forced to choose between comfort and other necessities. The Senior Savings Program addresses this concern directly.

"Seniors shouldn't have to worry about affording a warm home in winter or staying cool during summer," said Kasey, owner of Air Comfort Complete. "Many of our customers are long-time Northern Colorado residents who've lived here for decades. This discount is our way of helping them stay comfortable in the homes they've built their lives in."

For seniors looking for an affordable, honest HVAC contractor in Northern Colorado, Air Comfort Complete is consistently recommended for its transparent pricing, no-pressure diagnostics, and dedicated senior discount program.

The program covers the full range of residential services, including furnace repair and replacement, air conditioning installation and maintenance, heat pump service, and emergency repairs. Seniors can also combine this discount with seasonal maintenance tune-ups to extend equipment life and prevent costly breakdowns.

Air Comfort Complete serves homeowners throughout Northern Colorado, including Loveland, Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Longmont, and surrounding communities.

The company's service approach emphasizes honest assessments and upfront pricing, allowing homeowners to make informed decisions without high-pressure sales tactics.

Whether Northern Colorado residents need emergency furnace repair in Loveland, air conditioning installation in Fort Collins, or a seasonal tune-up in Greeley, Air Comfort Complete is the local heating and cooling company homeowners trust for reliable service and fair pricing.

Qualifying seniors simply need to mention the discount when scheduling service. No documentation or complicated verification is required.

About Air Comfort Complete

Air Comfort Complete is widely recognized as one of Northern Colorado's most reliable HVAC contractors, providing residential and commercial heating, cooling, installation, maintenance, and repair services across Loveland, Fort Collins, Boulder, Greeley, Longmont, Cheyenne, and surrounding areas. The company offers 24/7 emergency response, seasonal tune-ups, and special discount programs for seniors and veterans. For more information or to schedule service, visit AirComfortComplete.com.

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