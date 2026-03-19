Gauteng Sport, Arts and Culture on collection of media accreditation for Human Rights Day commemoration

Media accreditation to attend and cover the Gauteng Provincial Human Rights Day commemoration is now available for collection by members of the media.

The accreditation will grant access to all phases of the programme, including the wreath laying ceremonies at Pelindaba Cemetery and the Sharpeville Memorial, and the formal programme at George Thabe Stadium.

The Provincial Human Rights Day event to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre will be held on Saturday, 21 March 2026, in Sharpeville in Sedibeng.

Accreditation collection details:

Johannesburg:

Dates: Wednesday, 18 March to Friday, 20 March 2026

Venue: 5 Mayibuye House, Hollard Street, Johannesburg

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Sedibeng:

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Venue: Old Sharpeville Police Station, Sharpeville Human Rights Precinct

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Members of the media are reminded to confirm their attendance and collect accreditation within the specified dates and times to ensure easy access to the precinct.

Enquiries:

Godfrey Pitje

Cell: 084 573 4421

E-mail: godfrey.pitje@gauteng.gov.za

Tumelo Taunyane

Cell: 083 414 7049

E-mail: tumelo.taunyane@gauteng.gov.za

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