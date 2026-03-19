KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air Pledging Free Water Heaters and HVAC Systems to Families Around Burleson, TX Facing Hardship

Rustin with Service Truck at KMP for Gives Back program Plumbing Technician standing in front of KMP Service Truck HVAC Service Technician is testing volts in heat pump

KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air launches “KMP Gives Back,” providing 5 free water heaters and 1 HVAC system to local families in need.

A failed water heater can quickly become overwhelming when money is tight. This program is about lifting that burden and helping families move forward.” — Rustin Mayse

BURLESON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air Expands “KMP Gives Back” Initiative, Pledging Free Water Heaters and HVAC Systems to North Texas Families facing Hardship

Legacy family-owned company marks four decades of service by gifting five professional water heater installations and a full HVAC system replacement to local residents in need.

KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air, a cornerstone of the North Texas service industry for over forty years, is proud to announce the formal expansion of its community relief program, “KMP Gives Back.” This seasonal initiative is specifically designed to support local families by addressing the critical need for functional water heaters and climate control systems, ensuring that essential home comfort is accessible to those navigating the most difficult chapters of life.

Recognizing that a reliable supply of hot water is a fundamental necessity for health and dignity rather than a luxury, KMP is pledging to provide five high-quality water heaters and one comprehensive HVAC system replacement entirely free of charge. This campaign comes at a vital time for the region, as many households struggle with the "breaking point" brought on by sudden medical expenses, job transitions, or the rising costs of living on a fixed income. For many, the failure of a major appliance like a water heater is the final straw in a string of financial setbacks, and KMP is stepping in to provide a tangible, long-term solution.

A Multigenerational Legacy of Service

The heart of the "KMP Gives Back" program is rooted in the history of the company itself. Founded in 1985 by Kim and Robbie Mayse, KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air began as a small, family-focused endeavor built on the principles of integrity and tireless dedication to the customer. Over the last four decades, the company has transformed into a regional leader, yet it remains firmly a family affair. Today, the day-to-day operations are led by the next generation - daughter Rachael Cummings and son Rustin Mayse - alongside founders Kim and Robbie. This family dynamic translates directly into how the company views its philanthropic efforts, treating every community member with the same care and respect they would offer their own relatives.

The Mayse family believes that successful business is built on strong relationships, and those relationships extend far beyond standard service calls. By launching this giveaway, the family aims to foster a company culture centered on genuine empathy. They understand that every home they enter has a unique story, and they are committed to ensuring that those stories are handled with professionalism and a deep sense of neighborly duty.

Restoring Comfort and Community Safety Nets

The philosophy behind "KMP Gives Back" is one of "0% Shame." The team at KMP acknowledges that needing help does not make anyone less deserving of a safe and functional home. To that end, they have designed a nomination process that is intentionally simple, respectful, and private. Community members are encouraged to nominate themselves or a neighbor, friend, or family member who is quietly holding things together despite failing infrastructure. Whether it is a single parent struggling to provide hot baths for their children or a senior citizen trying to endure the Texas climate with a broken air conditioner, KMP is looking for those who need a helping hand to get back on their feet.

The impact of a new water heater replacement extends beyond the mechanical installation. It represents one less burden for a family to carry, providing the peace of mind that comes with clean laundry, hot showers, and a safe environment. KMP emphasizes that these are not just basic repairs but professional-grade installations performed by licensed experts who take pride in getting the job done right the first time.

Local Impact and Geographic Reach

Operating out of Burleson and Fort Worth, KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air remains a 100% local entity. Every nomination submitted and every dollar invested in these free installations stays within the North Texas communities that have supported the Mayse family since 1985. The service area for this initiative includes a wide reach of the metroplex, covering residents in Mansfield, Kennedale, Arlington, Midlothian, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Fort Worth, Irving, and Burleson.

The company’s strong local presence allows them to provide the fast response times and dependable results that have earned them a reputation for excellence. By focusing on their own backyard, KMP ensures that the "KMP Gives Back" program acts as a true safety net, catching those local families who might otherwise fall through the cracks of larger, less personal assistance programs.

How to Get Involved

KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air is calling on the public to help identify those in the greatest need. Often, the individuals who need help the most are the last to ask for it. By sharing the program details with local church groups, neighborhood associations, and social media networks, the community can help KMP find those households where a new water heater or HVAC system will make the most significant difference. The window for nominations is currently open and will remain so through the middle of spring. Nominations close on April 17, 2026, with winners announced by the end of the month and installations scheduled throughout May.

To submit a nomination or to learn more about the eligibility requirements, please visit the official program landing page at KMPcorp.com/giveback.

About KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air

KMP Plumbing, Heating & Air is a premier, family-owned provider of residential and commercial plumbing and HVAC services. With a mission to treat every customer like family, KMP offers 24-hour emergency support and a wide range of specialized services, from clearing clogged sewer lines to installing high-efficiency water heaters. Backed by decades of expertise and a commitment to clear communication, KMP is Burleson TX plumbing company and continues to set the standard for professional home services in the Fort Worth and Burleson regions.

Community Giveback 2026 | FREE Water Heater Installation & HVAC System Replacement | KMP Burleson TX

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