Border Management Authority on intercepting drug consignment and illicit goods at Oshoek Port of Entry

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has commended BMA, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the South African Police Service (SAPS) officials for a successful joint operation that led to the interception of a significant consignment of illicit drugs and goods at the Oshoek Port of Entry.

On 16 March 2026, at approximately 20h00, a truck travelling from Eswatini into South Africa was intercepted at the Oshoek Port of Entry during a coordinated and impactful operation involving the BMA, SARS, and SAPS.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, officials discovered 50 bags of dagga concealed in the trailer, with a total weight of approximately 671.5 kilograms and an estimated street value of R2.8 million. In addition, 916 illicit tyres were found in the same consignment.

The driver of the truck fled the scene during the interception and is currently at large. Law enforcement authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.

All confiscated items, including the dagga and illicit tyres, were registered with SAPS for evidentiary purposes, while SARS has seized the truck as part of ongoing investigations. A criminal case has been formally opened.

Commissioner Masiapato has reiterated the Port Management Committee’s commitment to strengthening border security and preventing the cross-border movement of illicit goods. He further emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration in disrupting criminal networks and safeguarding the country’s borders. The BMA will continue to work closely with its partners to intensify operations and ensure that those involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Mmemme Mogotsi

Cell: 072 856 4288

E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za

Spokesperson

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

E-mail: Mathea@saps.gov.za

Spokesperson

Mr Siphithi Sibeko

Cell: 072 381 5139

E-mail: Sarsmedia@sars.gov.za

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