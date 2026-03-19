MEC Matome Chiloane introduces law firm to probe death of Milton Neo Mokgoatsane

Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane, has today, on Wednesday, 18 March 2026, formally introduced the Law Firm appointed to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of 10 year old Milton Neo Mokgoatsane, a Grade 5 learner from Reagile Primary School in Winnie Mandela, Tembisa.

According to reports, on Monday, 16 February 2026, during the second break, a group of learners, including Neo, were playing around the soccer posts at the school when a goal post fell on him, resulting in severe injuries. Paramedics were immediately called and arrived within approximately 20 minutes. Despite all efforts to resuscitate the learner, he sadly succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

The appointed Law Firm, KRM Inc, has been mandated to conduct an independent investigation accordingly.

As part of this process, MEC Chiloane began by meeting with the Mokgoatsane family, and formally introduced the Law Firm. The MEC thereafter proceeded to Reagile Primary School in Tembisa, where he introduced the Law Firm to the School Management Team and the School Governing Body.

During both engagements, the MEC outlined the purpose of the investigation, including its terms of reference and scope, which are as follows:

To conduct an investigation into the allegations surrounding Milton Neo Mokgoatsane’s death with the District Director, Circuit Manager, Cluster Leader, the Principal, the Educator(s), the deceased’s parent(s), learners at the school, and any other relevant witnesses.

The investigation must contain clear findings and specific recommendations relating to Education Laws, SASA, the EE Act, the Children’s Act, and any other relevant laws. This includes identifying any legislative contraventions and advising on potential disciplinary action.

The scope of investigations will involve determining the merits of the allegations, the circumstances surrounding the incident, the conduct of the Educator(s), School Management Team, and Principal, and whether the matter was properly reported. It will also examine the cause of death, adherence to legal obligations regarding learner care, potential liability or omissions by the Department, the role of the School Governing Body, and the provision of counselling.

The MEC reiterated the Department’s determination to uncover the truth of what transpired, noting that this commitment is shared by the Mokgoatsane family.

“We trust fully in the capacity of the independent law firm to execute a rigorous and unbiased investigation. As demonstrated in our past interventions, the Department will not hesitate to take decisive action based on the outcomes of this report,” stated MEC Chiloane.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

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