Water and Sanitation urges water conservation as Mpumalanga dam levels stabilise

DWS reiterates the importance of water conservation for water security as Mpumalanga dam levels stabilise

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) reiterates the importance of water conservation for sustainable water supply as Mpumalanga dam levels stabilise. The Department encourages the public to use water wisely and sparingly, especially as the dry winter season approaches.

According to the latest Department of Water and Sanitation weekly State of Reservoirs report released this week, the average dam levels in the Mpumalanga Province stabilised, remaining unchanged at 99.9% The Water Management Areas (WMA) recorded improvements in water levels, with the Limpopo–Olifants WMA increasing from 100.4% to 101.8%, and the Inkomati–Usuthu WMA increasing from 99.5% to 99.8%.

In the districts, only Gert Sibande recorded a decline, dropping from 99.0% to 98.8%, Ehlanzeni and Nkangala increased from 100.8% to 101.2% and from 100.4% to 100.5%.

Most of the listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province recorded improvements except for Da Gama Dam which remained unchanged at 100.8%.

The rest of the listed dams in the Lowveld recorded improvements, with Blyderivierpoort increasing from 101.7% to 102.7%, Buffelskloof from 100.7% to 101.0%, Driekoppies from 100.7% to 101.0%, Longmere from 101.1% to 101.6%, Longmere from 101.1% to 101.6%, Klikopjes from 100.0% to 101.0%, Wiklip from 100.8% to 101.1%, Primkop from 101.9% to 103.0%, Kwena from 101.9% to 101.3%, Inyaka from 100.7% to 101.1%, and Ohrigstad from 100.1% to 100.3%.

In the Gert Sibande District, Grootdraai and Westoe dams recorded declines in water levels, dropping from 99.8% to 98.6%. and from 80.0% to 78.7%. Vygeboom Dam remained unchanged at 100.9%.

The rest of the listed dams recorded improvements in water levels with Nooitgedacht increasing from 99.8% to 100.9%, Jericho from 99.7% to 100.9%, Morgenstond from 99.9% to 100.2%, and Heyshope from 100.2% to 100.3%.

Middelburg Dam is the only listed dam which recorded a decrease in Nkangala District, dropping from 100.8% to 99.6%. Loskop Dam remained unchanged at 100.9%.

On the positive, Witbank Dam increased from 97.8% to 98.2% and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam increased from 100.5% to 101.1%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges all citizens to use water wisely, safeguard resources from pollution and degradation, and take collective responsibility for preserving this vital lifeline. Residents are urged to fix leaks promptly, report burst pipes to the relevant authorities, and protect infrastructure from vandalism. Together, through these simple but powerful actions, we can prevent the needless loss of precious water and secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information, contact:

Wisane Mavasa

Spokesperson

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

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